Game One Postponed
September 11, 2018 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) News Release
Game one of the Can-Am League Championship Series between Sussex County and Quebec has been postponed due to rain. It will now be played on Wednesday, September 12 beginning at 7:05 PM.
Fans can watch all Can-Am League games live and for free at www.canamleague.tv.
