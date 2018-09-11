Game One Postponed

September 11, 2018 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) News Release





Game one of the Can-Am League Championship Series between Sussex County and Quebec has been postponed due to rain. It will now be played on Wednesday, September 12 beginning at 7:05 PM.

Fans can watch all Can-Am League games live and for free at www.canamleague.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian American League message board...





Canadian American League Stories from September 11, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.