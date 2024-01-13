Game Notes: Wiener Dog Race Night

The Ice Flyers are seeking to readjust after a difficult start to 2024 game play. Head Coach Gary Graham stressed the importance of sticking to the game plan and team accountability moving forward in last night's press conference. Tonight's game presents the opportunity to set things right in the second matchup of the weekend against the fourth ranked Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs. Wiener dogs will be taking to the ice during both intermissions, so be prepared to sit back and cheer on the cute chaos of Wiener Dog Race Night presented by Olive Branch Pet Hospital.

Game Raffles

Shirt-Off-His-Back and the team's game raffles have moved to the Coca-Cola Concierge above section 111.

Fans will have the chance to win the jersey off of #67 Malik Johnson's back or a team signed jersey with our fan raffle.

Winners will be notified during the game on the videoboard ribbon.

All proceeds from Friday's game raffles will benefit the Ice Flyers Foundation: iceflyersfoundation.org

Win BIG By Entering the Ice Flyers Foundation's Weekend 50/50 Raffle

The Ice Flyers Foundation's 50/50 just got BIGGER! Enter the 50/50 raffle tonight for a chance to win the weekend jackpot!

50/50 Raffle tickets are available for purchase online now here: icefly.co/5050Raffle

Tickets can also be purchased at the team's raffle kiosks located above sections 105 and 120.

This weekend's 50/50 will benefit Canine Companions.

