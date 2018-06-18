Game Notes vs. New Hampshire

ERIE SEAWOLVES (31-36, 5th PLACE WEST, 7.0 GB) VS. NEW HAMPSHIRE FISHER CATS (40-28, 1st PLACE EAST, 0.0 GB)

---

RHP BEAU BURROWS (5-5, 3.34 ERA) vs. RHP MARCUS STROMAN (MLB REHAB START)

MONDAY, JUNE 18* 7:05 PM * BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

UPMC PARK *GAME #68 *HOME GAME #34 *NIGHT GAME #47

---

The Erie SeaWolves return home tonight against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays) after a successful road trip...Erie has now won four games in a row and five consecutive series...The Wolves swept the Trenton Thunder in New Jersey for the first time since 2014....Kyle Funkhouser picked up his third straight win on the mound after pitching five scoreless against the Thunder...Will Maddox notched his third three hit game of the year and brought in a run for Erie...The SeaWolves have won in 13 of their last 16 games...Erie recorded a 5-1 record on the six game road trip, improving their record against the Eastern Division to 21-19...The Wolves have now crept just seven games out of first place and five games out of a wild card playoff spot....Over the last five games, Chad Sedio hit .313 with six RBI....Beau Burrows returns to the mound tonight to make another start for the SeaWolves...The 21-year-old righty lost in his last start after surrendering three runs on four hits through five innings after en route to a Hartford 3-0 defeat...Burrows went 2-0 with a 1.64 ERA against New Hampshire in 2017....Marcus Stroman makes an MLB rehab start on the mound tonight for New Hampshire...Stroman last pitched at UPMC Park on June 9, 2013, where he earned a win after pitching five innings, allowing only one run and striking out eight.

---

TUESDAY VS. NEW HAMPSHIRE FISHER CATS (TORONTO BLUE JAYS)- UPMC PARK- 7:05 PM

Alex Faedo (FIRST AA START) vs. T.J. Zeuch (5-2, 2.81 ERA)

WEDNESDAY VS. NEW HAMPSHIRE FISHER CATS (TORONTO BLUE JAYS)- UPMC PARK- 12:05 PM

RHP Sandy Baez (1-5, 4.23 ERA) vs. RHP Josh DeGraaf (1-4, 6.55 ERA)

FRIDAY VS. ALTOONA CURVE (PITTSBURGH PIRATES)- UPMC PARK- 7:05 PM

RHP Spencer Turnbull (4-5, 4.24 ERA) vs. TBD

SATURDAY VS. ALTOONA CURVE (PITTSBURGH PIRATES)- UPMC PARK- 4:35 PM

RHP Kyle Funkhouser (3-3, 3.60 ERA) vs. TBD

---

-This is the first of six meetings between Erie and New Hampshire.

- The SeaWolves are fourth in the league with a 3.57 team ERA. New Hampshire is 7th with a 4.06 ERA.

- Erie catchers have combined to throw out 32 of 63 potential base stealers. Jake Rogers leads the league (21-for-39), throwing out potential base stealers 56% of the time.

- The SeaWolves have held a lead in 53 of 66 games played this season.

- The SeaWolves are tied for fifth with a .250 batting average. New Hampshire is first with a .273 AVG.

- The SeaWolves have hit 35 home runs which is the fewest in the league. New Hampshire has hit 55.

- Jacob Robson has reached base in 51 of the 57 games he has played.

- Erie batters have struck out 627 times this season which is the highest strikeout total in the league.

- Erie pitchers have struck out 587 hitters which is second in the league behind Trenton.

- The SeaWolves are 21-19 against the Eastern Division

-Jake Robson leads the team with a .287 average, 38 runs and is tied for the team lead in SB with 10.

-Jake Rogers leads the team in HR with 7, while Ficociello holds the RBI lead at 39.

-The SeaWolves are 5-24 in games where the opponent scores first and 11-13 in one run games.

-The SeaWolves are 18-17 in games played away from UPMC Park this season, while only being 13-19 at home.

