Game Notes vs. Hartford

ERIE SEAWOLVES (27-36, 6th PLACE WEST, 9.0 GB) VS. HARTFORD YARD GOATS (30-34, 4th PLACE EAST, 8.0 GB)

RHP ANTHONY CASTRO (0-0, 4.00 ERA) vs. RHP RYAN CASTELLANI (3-3, 5.01 ERA)

THURSDAY, JUNE 14* 7:05 PM * BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

DUNKIN DONUTS PARK *GAME #64 *ROAD GAME #33 * NIGHT GAME #43

FRIDAY VS. TRENTON THUNDER (NEW YORK YANKEES)- ARM & HAMMER PARK- 7:00 PM

RHP Sandy Baez (0-5, 4.42 ERA) vs. RHP Dillon Tate (4-2, 3.43 ERA)

SATURDAY VS. TRENTON THUNDER (NEW YORK YANKEES)- ARM & HAMMER PARK- 7:00 PM

RHP Spencer Turnbull (3-5, 4.29 ERA) vs. TBD

SUNDAY VS. TRENTON THUNDER (NEW YORK YANKEES)- ARM & HAMMER PARK- 1:00 PM

RHP Kyle Funkhouser (2-3, 3.88 ERA) vs. RHP Michael King (1-0, 2.63 ERA)

MONDAY VS. NEW HAMPSHIRE FISHER CATS (TORONTO BLUE JAYS)- UPMC PARK- 7:05 PM

RHP Beau Burrows (5-5, 3.34 ERA) vs. TBD

The SeaWolves and Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies) square off for the final time in 2018 tonight at Dunkin Donuts Park...The Goats edged the SeaWolves for the first time in five games Wednesday in a 3-0 shutout....The loss followed two straight shutout wins for the SeaWolves, as they were held to only three hits on Wednesday....Beau Burrows fell to his fifth loss on the season after he surrendered three runs on four hits through five innings....LHP Evan Grills bounced back after a rough first outing against Erie to pitch five shutout innings and only allowed two hits while fanning five SeaWolves batters...The loss dropped Erie back to nine games behind first place Akron and 6.5 games out of a wild card playoff spot....Jake Rogers is 4-7 with three HR and four RBI in the road series against the Yard Goats....Erie struck out ten times in the loss and left six runners on base....The Wolves were a combined 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position....Anthony Castro is set to make his third AA start for Erie tonight and his first against Hartford....The righty allowed four runs in five innings in a no-decision in his most recent start against the Reading Fightin Phils...Ryan Castellani will make his second start against Erie tonight...In his last outing against Erie, Castellani gave up two runs on eight hits through six innings and struck out three in a no-decision.

-This is the final of six meetings between Erie and Hartford. Erie leads the series 4-1.

- The SeaWolves are fourth in the league with a 3.61 team ERA. Hartford is last with a 5.00 ERA.

- Erie catchers have combined to throw out 29 of 60 potential base stealers. Jake Rogers leads the league (20-for-38), throwing out potential base stealers 53% of the time.

- The SeaWolves have held a lead in 49 of 62 games played this season.

- The SeaWolves are fifth with a .249 batting average. Hartford is fourth with a .252 AVG.

- The SeaWolves have hit 34 home runs which is the fewest in the league. Hartford is tied for 2nd at 62.

- Jacob Robson has reached base in 47 of the 53 games he has played.

- Erie batters have struck out 590 times this season which is the highest strikeout total in the league.

- Erie pitchers have struck out 550 hitters which is second in the league behind Trenton.

- The SeaWolves are 17-19 against the Eastern Division

-Jake Robson leads the team with a .286 average and 33 runs.

-Jake Rogers leads the team in HR with 7, while Ficociello holds the RBI lead at 37.

-The SeaWolves are 5-24 in games where the opponent scores first and 9-13 in one run games.

-The SeaWolves are 14-17 in games played away from UPMC Park this season, while only being 13-19 at home.

