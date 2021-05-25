Game Notes: Tampa Tarpons (13-5) at Dunedin Blue Jays (6-12)

TAMPA TARPONS (13-5) at DUNEDIN BLUE JAYS (6-12)

RHP Matt Sauer (0-1, 5.27) vs. LHP Naswell Paulino (0-1, 9.00)

Tuesday - George M. Steinbrenner Field - Tampa, FL - 6:30 p.m.

Game #19 - Away Game #7 - Radio: N/A - Phone App: MiLB First Pitch

LAST TIME OUT: The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels put up a six-spot in the second and never looked back as the Tampa Tarpons dropped the series-finale, 9-3, on Sunday afternoon at GMS Field...Tampa won the series, taking four-of-six from Fort Myers...RHP Jhonatan Munoz (L, 0-1) started and allowed 6R(0ER) in 1.2IP (1H, 4BB, 2K, 2HB, 47P/21S)...Elijah Dunham (1-for-5, R) scored on a passed ball in the 2nd...LHP Michael Giacone allowed 2ER in 1.2IP (5H, 1BB, 4K) in relief...Anthony Volpe (2-for-5, HR, RBI, R) homered in the 7th (his 1st HR) as part of his second-straight multi-hit game...Andres Chaparro (1-for-2, 2BB, HBP, RBI) reached base four times, including an RBI single in the 7th...RHP Randy Vasquez held the Mighty Mussels to 1R/0ER in 3.2IP (1H, 2BB, 2K, 51P/31S)...RHP Zach Kohn logged a scoreless 2.0IP (1H, 1BB, 1K).

SCORING LEADERS: Tampa enters today with an MiLB-best 166 runs scored (9.22/G), which is 25 more than next on the list: Low-A Delmarva (141 runs). No other team in the Southeast League has scored more than 115 runs (Lakeland). Tampa's offense is scoring (on average) more than nine runs-per-game. Anthony Volpe (19R) currently leads the league in runs scored, with Andres Chaparro (18R) and Trevor Hauver (18R) tied for 2nd, Elijah Dunham (17R) ranking 5th, Pat DeMarco (16R) and Austin Wells (16R) tied for 6th, and Chad Bell (13R) ranking 9th.

VS. DUNEDIN: Tonight, the Tarpons will begin a six-game "away" series against the Dunedin Blue Jays. Due to TD Ballpark being occupied by the Toronto Blue Jays through May 31st, the scheduled "away" series will be played entirely at GMS Field (w/ the Blue Jays playing as the "home" team). Tampa currently leads the season-series, 5-1. The teams are scheduled to square off a total of 24 times throughout the season.

SMOOTH CRIMINALS: On Saturday night, Anthony Volpe and Jesus Bastidas successfully performed a double-steal in the 2nd-inning. Volpe is now 10-for-10 in stolen base attempts. Entering tonight, Tampa ranks third in the Southeast League with 31 stolen bases, and rank first with the fewest caught-stealings at 2CS for a league-best 94% success rate.

LEAGUE LEADERS: The Tarpons enter today leading the Southeast League in several categories, including runs (166), hits (171), RBI (157), doubles (49), home runs (21), AVG (.265), OBP (.387) and SLG (.457). The Tarpons have six players ranked among the top-seven RBI leaders in the league, including: Pat DeMarco (1st, 21RBI), Trevor Hauver (2nd, 20RBI), Austin Wells (4th, 18RBI), Andres Chaparro (T-5th, 17RBI), Anthony Volpe (T-5th, 17RBI) and Elijah Dunham (7th, 15RBI).

GOING STREAKING: In his first at-bat of the night, Chad Bell blasted a 2-run HR to left, keeping his on-base streak alive on Saturday. Bell has reached base in all 16 games in which he's played this season. Meanwhile, RHP Nelvin Correa logged a scoreless 3.0IP on Thursday night, extending his scoreless innings streak to 12.2IP to begin his season.

1ST ROUND PICKS HIGHLIGHT OPENING DAY ROSTER: Among the players listed on the opening day roster for Low-A Tampa are catcher Austin Wells and shortstop Anthony Volpe. Wells was drafted in the first round (28th overall) by the Yankees in the 2020 draft and is ranked by Baseball America as the No. 5 prospect in the Yankees organization. In 2019, Volpe was selected in the first round (30th overall) by the Yankees, and enters 2021 ranked by Baseball America at No. 17 among Yankees prospects.

