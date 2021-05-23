Game Notes: Tampa Tarpons (13-4) vs. Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (7-10)

FORT MYERS MIGHTY MUSSELS (7-10) vs. TAMPA TARPONS (13-4)

RHP Sean Mooney (2-0, 3.38) vs. RHP Jhonatan Muñoz (0-0, 11.37)

Sunday - George M. Steinbrenner Field - Tampa, FL - 12:00 p.m.

Game #18 - Home Game #12 - Radio: N/A - Phone App: MiLB First Pitch

LAST TIME OUT: A quartet of pitchers combined for Tampa's first shutout of the season as the Tarpons' offense collected 16 hits en route to a 13-0 win over the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels to clinch the series on Saturday night at GMS Field...RHP Sean Boyle made his 2nd start and tallied 5Ks over a scoreless 2.0IP (2H, 1BB, 48P/31S)...Elijah Dunham (4-for-4, 3B, 2 2B, HBP, 4RBI, 3R) paced the hitters with his first-career four-hit game, including a 2-run single in the 3rd and a 2-run double in the 8th...Chad Bell (3-for-4, HR, 4RBI, 2R) clubbed a 2-run HR in the 2nd (his 2nd HR) and a pair of RBI singles in the 4th and 8th...Anthony Volpe (2-for-4, BB, 2RBI, SB) collected RBI singles in the 2nd and 7th...Jesus Bastidas (1-for-5, 2RBI, SB) drove in runs in the 5th and 8th...Carlos Narvaez (2-for-4, BB, 2R) logged a multi-hit game...RHP Trevor Holloway (W, 3-0) tallied 5Ks over a scoreless 3.0IP (3H)...RHP Derek Craft tossed a perfect 2.0IP (3K)...LHP Clay Aguilar retired 6-of-7 over a scoreless 2.0IP (1H, 2K) to close the game.

SCORING LEADERS: Tampa scored a baker's dozen on Saturday, putting its season total at an MiLB-best 163 runs scored (9.59/G), which is 35 more than next on the list: Low-A Delmarva (128 runs). No other team in the Southeast League has scored more than 98 runs (St. Lucie). Tampa's offense is scoring (on average) more than nine runs-per-game. Anthony Volpe (18R) and Andres Chaparro (18R) are currently tied for the league-lead in runs scored, with Trevor Hauver (17R) ranking 4th, Pat DeMarco (16R), Elijah Dunham (16R) and Austin Wells (16R) tied for 5th, and Chad Bell (13R) ranking 8th.

WALK-LESS STREAK ENDS: RHP Sean Boyle struck out a pair in a scoreless 1st before issuing a leadoff walk in the 2nd - his first walk since 8/4/19. Going back to 2019 while pitching for Rookie-level Pulaski and Short-A Staten Island, Boyle had tossed 25.2IP with 0BBs and 25Ks. To put that into perspective, RHP Gerrit Cole set the modern day MLB record for most strikeouts between walks on Monday, when he tallied his 61st K before allowing a walk later in his start.

SMOOTH CRIMINALS: On Saturday night, Anthony Volpe and Jesus Bastidas successfully performed a double-steal in the 2nd-inning. Volpe is now 10-for-10 in stolen base attempts. Entering tonight, Tampa ranks third in the Southeast League with 31 stolen bases, and rank first with the fewest caught-stealings at 2CS for a league-best 94% success rate.

VS. FORT MYERS: Today, the Tarpons will wrap up a six-game series against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels. The Tarpons currently lead the season-series, 4-1. The teams are scheduled to square off a total of 12 times throughout the season. In 2019, Tampa finished 4-5 vs. Fort Myers, going 1-3 as the home team.

LEAGUE LEADERS: The Tarpons enter today leading the Southeast League in several categories, including runs (163), hits (163), RBI (155), doubles (47), home runs (20) walks (116), AVG (.268), OBP (.390) and SLG (.463). The Tarpons have six players ranked among the top-seven RBI leaders in the league, including: Pat DeMarco (1st, 21RBI), Trevor Hauver (2nd, 20RBI), Austin Wells (3rd, 18RBI), Andres Chaparro (T-5th, 16RBI), Anthony Volpe (T-5th, 16RBI) and Elijah Dunham (7th, 15RBI).

GOING STREAKING: In his first at-bat of the night, Chad Bell blasted a 2-run HR to left, keeping his on-base streak alive on Saturday. Bell has reached base in all 16 games in which he's played this season. Meanwhile, RHP Nelvin Correa logged a scoreless 3.0IP on Thursday night, extending his scoreless innings streak to 12.2IP to begin his season.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Last week, Tarpons INF Trevor Hauver was named the Southeast League's Player of the Week (5/4 to 5/9). During that week, Hauver batted .556 (10-for-18) w/ 2B, 6HR, 13RBI, 7BB and 9R in five games.

1ST ROUND PICKS HIGHLIGHT OPENING DAY ROSTER: Among the players listed on the opening day roster for Low-A Tampa are catcher Austin Wells and shortstop Anthony Volpe. Wells was drafted in the first round (28th overall) by the Yankees in the 2020 draft and is ranked by Baseball America as the No. 5 prospect in the Yankees organization. In 2019, Volpe was selected in the first round (30th overall) by the Yankees, and enters 2021 ranked by Baseball America at No. 17 among Yankees prospects.

