Game Notes: MLK Day Game: Pensacola Ice Flyers

January 16, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







The Ice Flyers welcomed in the Birmingham Bulls for their 7th match-up of the year in front of an electric crowd of 6,672. The Bulls have dominated the series in recent weeks winning 3 out of the last 4 match ups. Unfortunately, Pensacola was unable to flip the script Saturday night. Midway through the first, the Bulls' Jake Pappalardo netted a shorthanded goal to take a 1-0 lead. Birmingham's Michael Gillespie went airborne over the stick of goalie Brad Arvanitis to put the Bulls up 2-0 over the Ice Flyers. In the waning minute of the third period, Birmingham would seal the shutout on an empty netter. The Ice Flyers fall to the Bulls 3-0.

The Ice Flyers have an opportunity to get back above .500 as the Macon Mayhem comes to town. The Ice Flyers will host Mayhem for the next three games. The Mayhem occupy the basement of the standings posting 10 points and a 4-17-2 record. However, Pensacola can't sleepwalk through this series, one of Macon's four wins came on New Year's Eve over the Ice Flyers. As the distance between the Ice Flyers and the league leaders grows, Pensacola needs to seize the chance that has presented itself. Pensacola's offense has cooled over the past few weeks, and they will need to reignite it to pick up these crucial wins. Despite the recent losses from the Ice Flyers, they have improved play from their goaltending unit. Brad Arvanitis and Riley Morris both have save percentages north .900 and goal-against averages in the mid-twos. The Ice Flyers are past the halfway point and every game will be vital to playoff seeding. First Item on the agenda is a big series against the struggling Mayhem.

The Ice Flyers are excited to be playing their first-ever MLK Day home game. The Ice Flyers are using the Monday holiday to play a special matinee game to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the importance of inclusivity in hockey. The upcoming weekend will see the Jr. Ice Flyers take the ice during the first intermission of Friday's game with fans being encouraged to wear their favorite NHL jerseys and Military Appreciation on Saturday's game. For more info visit lceFlyers.com!

Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 16, 2023

