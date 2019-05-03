Game Notes (May 3)

May 3, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - West Virginia Power News Release





The Power begins a four-game series in Greensboro, North Carolina, this evening with the first game of a four-game series against the Grasshoppers at First National Bank Field. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m., with the South Atlantic League ERA leader Clay Chandler (3-0, 0.31 ERA) on the bump for West Virginia.

POWER BLANKED IN SERIES FINALE: The Power's offense was subdued in the series finale against Lakewood, only mustering five hits in a 10-0 blowout loss Thursday night at FirstEnergy Park. The BlueClaws jumped on starter Josias De Los Santos in the first, plating two runs on a pair of groundouts. Lakewood added another run in the second before De Los Santos settled in, posting two scoreless innings before being relieved after four frames. Ben Onyshko entered in the fifth and struggled mightily, giving up career-highs in hits (5), runs (5) and earned runs (3) in his lone inning of work, as the BlueClaws sent 10 men to the plate and vaulted ahead to an 8-0 lead. Devin Sweet surrendered the final two runs in the sixth, while Dayeison Arias spun two scoreless innings in the seventh and eighth with three strikeouts.

THE STREAK CONTINUES: Jarred Kelenic extended his hitting streak to 18 games in his final at-bat with a bloop double to center field. He currently possesses the longest hitting streak in Minor League Baseball this season (dating back to April 11), during which he is 32-for-72 (.444) with six home runs, 11 doubles and 17 RBI. He has also reached base safely in his last 19 games (dating back to April 10). With his late-inning two-bagger, he surpassed Jesus Fabela, who posted a 17-game hitting streak from April 5-25 in the Triple-A Mexican League, for the longest streak. The outfielder is the first Power player to post a 15-game hitting streak since Ben Bengtson strung one together from 5/29 to 6/14 last season. The 19-year-old's .340 average ranks eighth-best in the league, while his six homers are tied for fifth-most. Kelenic also has the second-most hits (33) and doubles (11), third-highest extra-base hits (17) and OPS (1.048), as well as the fourth-best slugging percentage (.617). The 2018 first rounder went 5-for-12 in the Lakewood series with three doubles.

BATTERED AROUND: Lakewood's five-run fifth inning put the game away against West Virginia Thursday night, as they became just the second team to post a big inning against the Power this season, joining Lexington's five-run third in the series opener at Whitaker Bank Ballpark April 8. The BlueClaws also tied the most hits West Virginia's pitching staff has allowed in a single inning this season (5), as well as collected the most hits the Power has given up overall in a single game at 14. The most hits West Virginia surrendered in a single game last season was 15 (July 11 at Hickory). Lakewood is the first team to score 10+ runs against the Power since Lexington accomplished the feat July 19, 2018.

THE SCRIPT IS FLIPPED: Prior to Thursday night, West Virginia was one of two teams in the South Atlantic League that had not been shut out yet in 2019 (Kannapolis Intimidators). Interestingly enough, both teams were blanked last night, with the Intimidators falling, 4-0, against the Charleston RiverDogs. The Power's five shutout wins are still tied for the most in Minor League Baseball. West Virginia had not been shut out since a 6-0 loss to Lexington July 4, 2018.

SAL PITCHER OF THE WEEK TAKES THE HILL: After earning SAL Pitcher of the Week honors earlier this week, Clay Chandler takes the mound against the Greensboro Grasshoppers in the series opener Friday night. Chandler possesses a 0.31 ERA, the lowest mark in the South Atlantic League by a decent margin. He has not allowed a run in his last 19 innings on the mound, dating back to the sixth inning on April 10 in Lexington. The Paducah, Kentucky, native is also tied for the third-most innings in the league (29.0), while his 0.79 WHIP is tied for eighth-lowest. Chandler became the first Power pitcher to garner a weekly league honor since Mike Wallace won the hardware in 2017.

DIVISIONAL CLASHES: After playing just three games against Northern Division foes in the season's first 23 games, West Virginia now faces a division-heavy stretch starting with this road trip. The Power will play 7 of their next 11 games against members of their own division, including four against Greensboro before finishing their next homestand with a three-game set against the Kannapolis Intimidators. West Virginia is 5-1 against their division in 2019 after sweeping Lakewood from 4/15-4/17 at Appalachian Power Park and winning the first two games in New Jersey.

HELLO OLD FRIENDS: West Virginia will see some familiar faces opposing them when they take on the Grasshoppers this weekend, as several former Power players are now donning the green, orange and white with Pittsburgh's new South Atlantic League affiliate. Current Grasshopper infielders Rodolfo Castro, Connor Kaiser, Mason Martin and Raul Siri, outfielders Lolo Sanchez and Fabricio Macias and pitchers Cam Alldred, Nicholas Economos, Travis MacGregor, Braeden Ogle, Samuel Reyes and Logan Stoelke all wore a Power uniform for some portion of the 2018 season.

POWER POINTS: The Power turned two double plays again Thursday night, tying a season-high... West Virginia went 1-for-4 with runners in scoring position, stranding six men on base. As a team, the Power is averaging .217 (51-for-235) with RISP, tied with the Greenville Drive for the second-lowest mark in the South Atlantic League (Columbia, .169).

South Atlantic League Stories from May 3, 2019

