Game Notes: Mardi Gras Night

The Ice Flyers are heading into tonight's matchup against the visiting Macon Mayhem with the opportunity and mindset to fix mistakes made in last night's game against the Havoc. Tonight's game is more than just a competition; it's a festive Mardi Gras Night, presented by Step One Automotive Group. Spectators will be treated to lively parades during the intermissions and a special player parade post-game. As a highlight of the evening, a live auction will be held in sections 103 and 104, where fans can bid on player-worn Mardi Gras jerseys. Proceeds from this auction will go towards supporting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida, adding a philanthropic touch to an exciting night of hockey. Mardi Gras Replica jerseys, commemorative pucks, tank tops and t-shirts are all available for purchase at the team's merchandise stands located on the upper concourses.

ICE FLYERS FOUNDATION'S 50/50 WEEKEND JACKPOT

It's your chance to win big with the Ice Flyers Foundation's 50/50 Weekend Jackpot! The lucky winner will be announced during tonight's game on social media and at iceflyersfoundation.org. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to join in the fun and have a shot at a fantastic prize!

Purchase raffle tickets: https://icefly.co/5050Raffle

50/50 Weekend Benefactor - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida.

GAME RAFFLES

Fans can purchase Shirt-Off-His-Back Raffle and Fan Raffle tickets at the Coca-Cola Concierge located above section 111. #12 Adam Keyes' jersey will be up for grabs in the Shirt-Off-His-Back Raffle with a team signed Mardi Gras jersey being the night's fan raffle prize.

Winners will be notified during the game on the videoboard ribbon.

All proceeds from Saturday's game raffles will benefit the Ice Flyers Foundation: iceflyersfoundation.org

