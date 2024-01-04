Game Notes: Hometown Heroes Night

Tonight, the Ice Flyers will face off against the 3rd ranked team in the SPHL, the Peoria Rivermen, in their 25th game of the season. This home game promises to be an exciting clash as the 5th ranked Ice Flyers will be looking to make up ground in the standings. In addition to the on-ice action, the Ice Flyers are excited to host "Hometown Heroes Night," driven by Kia AutoSport Pensacola. This special event is dedicated to honoring the city of Pensacola's hometown heroes: our first responders, healthcare workers, and educators. Their tireless efforts to keep our community safe, healthy, and educated will be recognized and celebrated throughout the night!

Game Raffles

Shirt-Off-His-Back and the team's game raffle for Thursday's game are available for purchase online: icefly.co/Jan4Raffles

Fans will have the chance to win the jersey off of #6 Zac Herrmann's back or a team signed jersey.

Winners will be notified during the game on the videoboard or emailed if not in attendance.

All proceeds from Thursday's game raffles will benefit the Ice Flyers Foundation: iceflyersfoundation.org

Win BIG By Entering the Ice Flyers Foundation's 50/50 Raffle

Thursday night's 50/50 Raffle tickets are available for purchase online now here: icefly.co/5050Raffle

Tickets can also be purchased at the team's raffle kiosks located above sections 105 and 120.

Thursday night's 50/50 will benefit Escambia County Sheriff's Foundation.

