Game Notes: Hockey Night in Pensacola

January 12, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







Tonight's matchup against the 4th ranked Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs marks only the third time these two teams have met this regular season. With the Rail Yard Dawgs coming off their 5th consecutive win, it will be a hard fought battle for the Ice Flyers who are hoping to get things on the right track after struggling in their last 6 games. In addition to the action on the ice, the Jr. Ice Flyers will be playing scrimmages during the 1st intermission on a night dedicated to the sport of hockey. Come repping your favorite NHL team tonight for Hockey Night In Pensacola presented by Florida Blue!

Game Raffles

Shirt-Off-His-Back and the team's game raffles have moved to the Coca-Cola Concierge above section 111.

Fans will have the chance to win the jersey off of #91 Lucas Herrmann's back or a team signed jersey with our fan raffle.

Winners will be notified during the game on the videoboard ribbon.

All proceeds from Friday's game raffles will benefit the Ice Flyers Foundation: iceflyersfoundation.org

Win BIG By Entering the Ice Flyers Foundation's Weekend 50/50 Raffle

The Ice Flyers Foundation's 50/50 just got BIGGER! Enter the 50/50 raffle tonight or tomorrow night for a chance to win the weekend jackpot!

50/50 Raffle tickets are available for purchase online now here: icefly.co/5050Raffle

Tickets can also be purchased at the team's raffle kiosks located above sections 105 and 120.

This weekend's 50/50 will benefit Canine Companions.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from January 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.