Game Notes: Game 3 vs Utah

2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs | GAME 3 vs Utah

Utah leads series, 2-0

5/9/22 | The Monument Ice Arena | 7:05 P.M.

LAST TIME OUT: The Rush took a 4-2 lead in the third period but allowed three late goals and were beaten by the Utah Grizzlies, 5-4, in Game 2 on Saturday night at Maverik Center. Avery Peterson scored twice for Rapid City and Ryan Zuhlsdorf and Brett Gravelle each had two assists. The Rush now trail the best-of-seven series, 2-0.

TAKE A PENALTY AT YOUR OWN RISK: All four of Rapid City's goals in Saturday's 5-4 loss were scored on a power play. Rapid City went 4-for-6 with a man advantage, just one day after it went 0-for-7 in Game 1. Utah's power play also excelled on Saturday night, as it went 3-for-7. The Grizzlies scored two power play goals in the final minute of play, the game-tying and game-winning goal were scored with a man advantage.

THE SEASON SERIES: Rapid City went 6-4-1-1 against Utah during the regular season. Gabe Chabot and Max Coatta finished the regular season series tied for the team lead with 13 points against Utah and Trey Bradley stung the Rush for 14 points in nine games. Lukas Parik started seven games and went 3-2-1-1 with a 2.68 GAA and .920 save percentage.

D'ASTOUS IS DANGEROUS: Utah defenseman Charle-Edouard D'Astous scored two goals on Saturday night, pushing his league-leading playoff goal total to 12. D'Astous is also tied for the lead in the Kelly Cup Playoffs with 17 points, even with his teammate Benjamin Tardif. D'Astous was named the ECHL's Defenseman of the Year, and during the regular season he registered 26 goals and 31 assists over 52 games played. He is on an AHL contract with the Colorado Eagles, where he played six games this season and had one assist.

CHANGES IN UTAH'S NET: Utah goaltender Trent Miner was called up to the AHL Colorado Eagles on Sunday. In seven postseason appearances, Miner is 5-2 with a 2.45 GAA and .936 save percentage. The Grizzlies activated goaltender Thomas Sigouin off the reserve list in his place. Peyton Jones is expected to start for Utah on Monday night. Jones has appeared in two postseason games and is 1-1 with a .891 save percentage and 3.55 GAA.

ODDS AND ENDS: The Rush outshot the Grizzlies, 26-4, in the second period of Game 2 on Saturday night, the most shots they have put on net in a single period this season. It surpassed the second period of Game 2 in the first round, when the Rush outshot the Allen Americans, 24-11...Brett Gravelle had two assists on Saturday night. He leads the Rush with nine and is tied for the fourth most in the Kelly Cup Playoffs...the Rush went 4-1-1-1 in seven home games against Utah in the regular season. The next three games of this best-of-seven series will be played at The Monument Ice Arena...Logan Nelson had an assist on Saturday night and now has points in five straight games. He has recorded five goals and two assists during that streak.

UP NEXT: Game 4 of the best-of-seven series is scheduled for Tuesday night in Rapid City. Puck drop at The Monument Ice Arena is set for 7:05 p.m.

