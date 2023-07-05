Game Notes - July 5

Lehigh Valley IronPigs (40-40, 4-3) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (38-42, 4-2)

Game 81 | Home Game 39 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | Wednesday, July 5, 2023 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

RHP T.J. Zeuch (3-3, 4.96) vs RHP Will Warren (3-3, 5.22)

RANDY TO COVER : Randy Vasquez gets the call up to the Yankees for a spot start tonight to wrap up their series against the Orioles. He has pitched in two games for New York recording his first MLB win in his last outing. He has a 1.74 earned run average in 10.1 innings of work. The righty has four walks to nine total strikeouts in the bigs.

SELLOUT SUCCESS: The RailRiders recorded a 10,000-fan crowd last night at PNC Field. This was the team's first sellout since Aug. 31, 2019, a Gary Sánchez bobblehead giveaway against the Buffalo Bisons. Last night, the team faced off against Nick Nelson who was Lehigh Valley's starter on that day back in 2019.

EVERSON HAS ARRIVED -Everson Pereira homered in his first Triple-A at bat last night. The 22-year-old had a two-hit contest while bringing home three runs. He received the promotion to Triple-A yesterday after hitting .291 in 46. with 10 doubles and 10 homers. The Yankees #4 prospect can play all three outfield positions and has not made an error this season. When he turned pro, Pereira projected as a potential plus hitter with average power, but that profile has reversed as he has gained significant muscle and begun hunting home runs after having 20 in 2021 in 49 games.

DOUBLE DIGITS -Five batters for the RailRiders have double digits in long balls. Estevan Florial has 20, surpassing his career high in a season. Michael Hermosillo has 10 bombs with his career-high being 15. Jamie Westbrook has 11 with his career-high at 19 homers. Oswald Peraza has 12 shots, last season he let the team with 19. Andres Chaparro has 15 after hitting 20 in 2022.

HOMER HEAVEN The RailRiders were the first International League team to hit 100 home runs and they now have 134. This puts them second in all of Minor League Baseball to the Las Vegas Aviators with 136. Lehigh Valley has 109 as a team. The New York Yankees have totaled 122. The RailRiders have launched a half a dozen homers in two contests in this season. SWB homered 20 times against Charlotte, topping the 16 they hit last season against Omaha. Estevan Florial leads the team with twenty.

LEADING THE CHARGE - The RailRiders have had eight different first basemen this season. Andres Chaparro leads the way with 25 starts, while Billy McKinney has made 23 starts there. Mickey Gasper and Jake Bauers have also played their hands at first base this season. Rodolfo Duran and Carlos Narvaez each made their first professional start at the corner this season and now have each defended there a couple of times. Franchy Cordero and Max Burt also played a handful of frames at first.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospect outfielder Everson Periera (#4 per MLB prospect rankings in the Yankees system) in his first Triple-A season. Will Warren (#7) , Randy Vasquez (#12), and Clayton Beeter (#13) are set to be essential parts of the starting rotation after also making their debuts with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this summer.

