Game Information: Omaha Storm Chasers (2-0) vs. Indianapolis Indians (0-2)

April 2, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 1:35 PM ET

GAME #3 / Home #3: Omaha Storm Chasers (2-0) vs. Indianapolis Indians (0-2)

PROBABLES: RHP Jonathan Heasley (0-0, -.--) vs. RHP Mike Burrows (0-0, -.--)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV / Bally Sports app

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: The Omaha Storm Chasers scored in four consecutive innings and erupted for a five-run fifth en route to a series-clinching victory over the Indianapolis Indians on Saturday afternoon at Victory Field, 12-1. All nine batters in the Storm Chasers lineup scored at least one run in the victory, with the offense being led by a trio of three-hit performances and a five-RBI showing courtesy of a fifth-inning grand slam by designated hitter Jakson Reetz. Eight of Omaha's 12 runs were charged to starting pitcher Caleb Smith. The Indians were held to just one hit until Travis Swaggerty led off the seventh inning with a double, his second in as many games. Miguel Andújar followed and wasted no time driving Swaggerty in with a ground ball through the right side of the infield.

STARTING EARLY: All three games of Indy's opening three-game series vs. Omaha this weekend are the earliest regular-season contests in franchise history. Previously, the earliest Opening Day for Indianapolis came on April 3, 2014 at Columbus. The Indians narrowly bested the Clippers 2-1 in that contest with a lineup that featured Gregory Polanco hitting third, 2013 Team MVP Matt Hague as the designated hitter and Casey Salder on the bump. The early start to the 2023 season comes just two years after the Indians logged their latest regular-season games in franchise history, playing into October in 2021.

HIT COLLECTOR: Mark Mathias is off to a hot start to this season, having notched five hits in seven at-bats through Indy's first two games. The 28-year-old is one of the most experienced players on a predominantly young Indianapolis roster. In 2022, he spent the majority of the season in Triple-A with Nashville and Round Rock, hitting .322 (64-for-199) with 20 extra-base hits and 34 RBI in 58 total games. He was traded to Pittsburgh from Texas in exchange for cash on March 8, 2023.

ENDY LIFTS OFF IN INDY: Endy RodrÌguez picked up where he left off last season in Indianapolis with his first-inning blast onto the right field berm on Opening Night. Through his first seven career Triple-A games, he is hitting .407 (11-for-27) with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 RBI. He enters the 2023 season rated as Pittsburgh's No. 1 prospect and No. 22 overall by Baseball America. The switch-hitting catcher is coming off one of the most impressive seasons in all of Minor League Baseball. He finished the 2022 campaign ranked among minor league leaders in OPS (5th, .997), doubles (T-6th, 39), slugging-percentage (8th, .590), extra-base hits (T-8th, 68) and total bases (T-9th, 270). He spent the season among three clubs: High-A Greensboro (88 games), Double-A Altoona (31 games) and Indianapolis (six games). With Greensboro, he hit .302 (96-for-318) with 23 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs, 55 RBI, .544 slugging-percentage and a .936 OPS ñ he would later be named the South Atlantic League MVP. The 22-year-old hit .356 (42-for-118) with 14 doubles, eight home runs and 32 RBI with Altoona before his promotion to Indy on Sept. 20. After his breakout season, he was named Baseball America Pittsburgh Minor League Player of the Year and the Pirate's Young Bucs Honus Wagner Player of the Year.

PROSPECTUS: The Indians Opening Day roster features 10 of Pittsburgh's top 30 prospects (Baseball America). Among those names are Endy Rodriguez (PIT No. 1) and Luis Ortiz (PIT No. 4) who are rated as the No. 22 and No. 74 prospects in Minor League Baseball. Other names include INFs Nick Gonzales (No. 8), Jared Triolo (No. 15), Malcom Nunez (No. 21), RHPs Quinn Priester (No. 5), Mike Burrows (No. 9), Carmen Mlodzinski (No. 22), Cody Bolton (No. 23) and Colin Selby (No. 26).

TODAY: The Indians will look to capture their first win of the season and salvage a game in their three-game series with Omaha today at 1:35 PM ET. Right-hander Mike Burrows will take the mound for the Indians and the Storm Chasers will counter with right-hander Jonathan Heasley. Today will be Burrows' first career appearance versus the Storm Chasers. Heasley has made one start against Indianapolis, in game two of a doubleheader at Victory Field on April 7, 2022, he surrendered one run on two hits, a walk and four strikeouts in 3.0 innings.

BURROWS ON THE BUMP: Mike Burrows will make his season debut for the Indians today in his first career appearance versus the Storm Chasers. Last season, he flourished in Double-A Altoona, earning himself a bid to the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game in Los Angeles alongside teammate Henry Davis. He went 4-2 in an Eastern League-leading 12 starts (T-1st) and also ranked among leaders with 69 strikeouts (7th) at the time of his promotion to Indy on June 16. In his 12 Triple-A appearances (10 starts), he went 1-4 with a 5.31 ERA (25er/42.1ip) and 42 strikeouts compared to only 12 walks. The 23-year-old showed glimpses of what's to come in an excellent August, going 1-1 with a 2.20 ERA (4er/16.0ip) and 16 strikeouts in four games (three starts) ñ which includes his best Triple-A start on Aug. 19, when he tossed 5.0 scoreless frames on four hits, a walk and six punchouts. The right-hander enters the 2023 season as Pittsburgh's No. 9 rated prospect.

THIS DATE IN 1973: Indianapolis played its then-parent club, the Cincinnati Reds, in a preseason exhibition. Indy built a 6-0 lead but gave up two runs in the sixth, one in the seventh and four in the bottom of the ninth to fall, 7-6. Right fielder Ed Armbrister went 3-for-4 with two RBI and a stolen base, and left fielder Ken Griffey tripled while accounting for two runs in the defeat. Tom Carroll started for Cincy and yielded six runs on seven hits over 2.0 innings.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.