Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (71-64) vs. Toledo Mud Hens (69-65)

The Indians and Mud Hens meet for the final time in the 2018 regular season, with Indy holding a 14-9 advantage in the season series.

Location: Victory Field

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m. EDT

Game #136 / Home #68: Indianapolis Indians (71-64) vs. Toledo Mud Hens (69-65)

Probables: RHP Alex McRae (3-10, 4.78) vs. LHP Ryan Carpenter (2-8, 5.30)

Radio: FoxSports975.com / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV / Comcast 90

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: The Indians used Jason Martin and Jose Osuna homers to overcome 1-0 and 3-1 deficits in a nail-biting 4-3 win yesterday over Toledo. Martin's fourth Triple-A blast knotted the game at 3-3 in the fifth, and Osuna's ninth homer with Indy in 2018 came on Warwick Saupold's first pitch of the sixth. Tanner Anderson tossed 3.0 shutout innings of relief after Tyler Eppler allowed three runs over 5.0 innings in a no-decision. Buddy Boshers worked around a two-out triple by Jason Krizan in the ninth for his first save in an Indians uniform.

LEADING OFF: Jason Martin batted in the leadoff spot for the first time at the Triple-A level yesterday and delivered a key two-run, game-tying homer in the fifth inning off Warwick Saupold to spark Indy's 25th comeback win. Manager Brian Esposito has him batting first again this evening. It was the first game in which Martin batted leadoff as a member of the Pirates organization. He had last hit in the No. 1 spot of the lineup on Aug. 20, 2017 with Double-A Corpus Christi at Springfield when he was in the Astros farm system.

AUGUST PLAYER OF THE MONTH: Indians right-hander J.T. Brubaker will be named as Indy's August Player of the Month tonight in a pregame ceremony. The 24-year-old went 2-1 with a 1.01 ERA in five starts for the Tribe this month, walking just three batters and fanning 23. He did not surrender a single home run in any of those five outings. The Tribe are 13-8 with the Ohio native on the bump this year and 9-3 in games where he's started against intradivisional opponents.

HIT OR MISS: The Indians have dropped 13 of their last 19 games, a stretch resulting in a 4.0-game division lead becoming a 1.0-game deficit to Columbus. During the shaky 19-game stretch, Indy's offense has scored 77 runs (4.05 RPG), almost a full half run lower than its season average of 4.48 runs per game (606 runs in 135 games). In the 13 losses, the Tribe have averaged 2.54 runs per contest, but in the six wins, the offense is averaging 7.33 runs per game.

SAFE BET: The Indians currently lead the International League with a .271 batting average. Indy has never led the IL in batting and hasn't led its respective league in batting since 1978, when the Indians led the American Association with a .286 average. If Toledo and Louisville were to throw five perfect games against Indy over the next five days-- meaning the Indians would go 0-for-135 at the plate -- the Tribe would still finish the season with a .263 team average. Durham is second in the league in batting with a .260 mark.

ONE-RUN WIN: The Indians won their 14th one-run game of the season last night to snap a six-game skid in games decided by one run. It was their first one-run win since Aug. 1 when they won at Columbus by a 5-4 final. The Tribe are still just 14-22 (.389) in one-run affairs this season, good for the lowest winning percentage in such contests among all International League teams. The Tribe are 57-42 (.576) in games decided by two or more runs.

