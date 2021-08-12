Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (42-43) vs. St. Paul Saints (45-40)

August 12, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 PM ET

GAME #86 / Home #39: Indianapolis Indians (42-43) vs. St. Paul Saints (45-40)

PROBABLES: RHP James Marvel (4-3, 5.47) vs. RHP Chandler Shepherd (5-5, 5.88)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

LAST NIGHT: A trio of two-run home runs weren't enough as the Indians fell to St. Paul in 11 innings last night, 11-9. Jared Oliva opened the game with a two-run homer in the first inning, his first long ball above Double-A, and Hunter Owen followed with his own in the second to give the Indians a 4-1 lead. The Saints battled back with two runs in the fourth inning, two in the fifth and one in the sixth to take a 6-4 lead. Jimmy Kerrigan led the charge with a pair of home runs good for three RBI in that three-inning span. The back-and-forth nature of Tuesday night's series opener continued, and the Indians took a 7-6 lead in the sixth with Bligh Madris' third home run in four games and an RBI double off the bat of Tucupita Marcano. St. Paul tied the game in the seventh and the game remained knotted, 7-7, through the end of nine innings. The Indians and Saints traded runs in the 10th inning, with Oliva and Madris each driving in a run to tie the game at 9-9. Jose Miranda hit a long home run out to left field in the 11th inning to give St. Paul its final lead of the night, 11-9.

HOT STRETCH: The Indians currently lead all professional baseball teams with 19 home runs in their past six games. The stretch of six consecutive games with a home run began on Aug. 5 at Iowa and featured six home runs on Aug. 6 and five on Aug. 7. The team currently leads the Triple-A East with a .301 batting average (68-for-226) in that stretch.

BLIGH IS THAT GUY: Bligh Madris' game-tying home run in the sixth inning last night was his third home run and fifth extra-base hit in his last four games dating back to Aug. 7 at Iowa. Madris hit home runs in back-to-back games on Saturday and Sunday vs. the I-Cubs and followed up with an RBI double and two-run home run last night. In that time span (19 plate appearances), he has gone 7-for-16 with six runs scored, eight RBI and three walks compared to just one strikeout. Madris' hot streak has highlighted his August, and he currently owns a .400 average (10-for-25), .920 slugging percentage and 1.420 OPS for the month.

HITTING THE TEAM HIGH: With a single in the second inning last night and a 2-for-5 performance, Tucupita Marcano passed Anthony Alford for the longest hitting streak by an Indians player this season at 10 games. Marcano, who joined Indianapolis on July 28 after being traded to Pittsburgh from San Diego in a deal that sent Adam Frazier to the Padres, went 0-for-7 in his first two games with Indianapolis before hitting safely in each of his last 10 with a .295 average (13-for-44). The streak ties a career high for Marcano after he first hit safely in 10 consecutive games from April 28 (2)-May 10, 2019 with Single-A Fort Wayne. In that stretch, he hit .439 (18-for-41).

OLIVA SENDS IT OUT: Jared Oliva hit his first home run since July 14, 2019 at Erie with Double-A Altoona last night in the first inning to put the Indians on the board. It was his 16th career home run after he hit a career-high nine home runs in 2018 with High-A Bradenton and six in 2019 with Altoona. Since being optioned by Pittsburgh at the beginning of August, Oliva has connected for a .375 average, (12-for-32) .444 on-base percentage and 1.007 OPS in nine games with Indianapolis.

OWEN OWNS IT: Hunter Owen followed up Jared Oliva's two-run home run with one of his own in the second inning last night to give Indy a 4-1 lead. After hitting four home runs in 24 July games, Owen now has three long balls in nine games in the month of August. Owen has reached base safely in six of seven games with three multi-hit performances, good for a .333 average (9-for-27), .667 slugging percentage and 1.107 OPS for the month.

TONIGHT: After St. Paul snapped Indy's season-high tying five-game winning streak last night in extra innings, the Indians will look to begin a new streak tonight at 7:05 PM ET. RHP James Marvel will take the mound against RHP Chandler Shepherd, who has faced Indy three times this season.

MARVELOUS: James Marvel earned his first win since June 25 at Louisville on Aug. 6 when the Indians beat the I-Cubs, 12-8. Marvel's outing ended just three outs shy of a quality start as he allowed three earned runs in 5.0 innings. His best start this season came against the Saints on May 21, when he allowed one unearned run on three hits in 5.1 innings.

UNDEFEATED AT HOME: During the 1948 season, the Indians went 11-0 against St. Paul at old Victory Field (later named Bush Stadium) in the regular season. Indianapolis went on to win 100 games that season, their only 100-win campaign in franchise history. After finishing with an 11.0 game lead in the American Association, the Indians faced off against St. Paul in the American Association semifinals and lost the series, 4-2, with a pair of losses in extra innings. That 1948 team featured the American Association MVP, Les Fleming, who hit .323 (170-for-527) and led the league with an Indianapolis franchise record 143 RBI.

HOME SWEET HOME: With the 10 Triple-A Final Stretch games added onto the end of the schedule, the Indians are home for five of their final eight series in 2021. The remaining home schedule features 10 more games vs. St. Paul (Aug. 10-15, Sept. 14-19), six games vs. Louisville (Aug. 24-29) and Iowa (Aug. 31-Sept. 5), and a final five games vs. Nashville (Sept. 29-Oct. 3). The Indians are currently 22-16 at Victory Field this season.

Triple-A East League Stories from August 12, 2021

