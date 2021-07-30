Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (34-39) at St. Paul Saints (40-34)

LOCATION: CHS Field

FIRST PITCH: 8:05 PM ET

GAME #74 / Road #38: Indianapolis Indians (34-39) at St. Paul Saints (40-34)

PROBABLES: LHP Cam Vieaux (0-1, 13.50) vs. LHP Andrew Albers (4-3, 4.43)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

LAST NIGHT: After tying the game off a two-run home run by T.J. Rivera in the top of the eighth inning at St. Paul, the Indians lost in extra-inning walk-off fashion, 3-2. St. Paul took a lead in the third inning with a solo shot by Keon Broxton off Steven Brault in the third inning and jumped out 2-0 in the seventh when a wild pitch by Blake Weiman scored Jimmy Kerrigan from third base. The Indians rallied in the next frame, with Bligh Madris reaching base safely after being hit by a pitch to set up Rivera's game-tying long ball. Both teams then went down in order in the ninth to push the game to extras. After the Indians stranded two runners on base with no outs in the top of the tenth, the Saints threatened for the win in the bottom half. With two outs and the bases loaded following an intentional walk to Jose Miranda, Shea Spitzbarth walked Tomas Telis on four pitches to score the winning run.

KEEPING IT CLOSE: Steven Brault made his third rehab start with the Indians last night and allowed one run over 4.0 innings to take a no-decision at St. Paul. His only two runs surrendered in 11.0 innings with the Indians have come via home run, with Keon Broxton providing the lone blemish on his line last night. In his three starts with Indy, the left-hander is 0-1 with a 1.64 ERA (2er/11.0ip), one walk and nine strikeouts. Also in that span, he owns a 0.64 WHIP and .162 average against (6-for-37). Brault began the 2021 campaign on the 60-day injured list with a left lat strain. In 2020, he made 11 appearances (10 starts) with Pittsburgh and went 1-3 with a 3.38 ERA (16er/42.2ip) and 38 strikeouts.

STOP THE SHUTOUT: With Bligh Madris on base and no outs in the eighth inning last night, T.J. Rivera homered to break up St. Paul's shutout bid of the Indians. It was the team's fourth home run to snap a shutout in the seventh inning or later dating back to July 21 vs. Toledo, the first three coming off the bat of Hunter Owen. The Indians have been shut out through at least the first six innings of a nine-inning game 14 times this season, with Owen breaking up five of those bids - all via home run - and Rivera breaking up two (also: June 30, sacrifice fly).

TONIGHT: The Indians will look to snap a five-game losing skid, their longest since July 2-7 (5 games), and avoid losing the six-game series at St. Paul tonight. With last night's win, the Saints took a 5-4 lead in the season series after the Indians took four of six games from May 18-23 from their former American Association opponent. In a battle of the southpaws, Cam Vieaux is expected to start for the Indians tonight after Mitch Keller was recalled by Pittsburgh earlier this afternoon, and Andrew Albers will start for the Saints.

CHECK OUT THE VIEAUX: Cam Vieaux was promoted to Indianapolis from Double-A Altoona on Wednesday and will make his second start for the Indians tonight. He has excelled for the Curve over the month of July, going 3-0 with a 1.71 ERA (4er/21.0ip), 22 strikeouts, 0.67 WHIP and .149 average against (11-for-74) in four starts. He has allowed no more than one run in each of those four outings and is coming off back-to-back quality starts. On July 18 vs. Double-A Binghamton, he fanned a season-high nine batters en route to the win.

CAPTAIN REDBIRD RETURNS: The Pirates announced today that Colin Moran will join the Indians tonight for his second rehab assignment of the 2021 season. He was most recently placed on the 10-day injured list on July 1 with a pisiform bone fracture in his left wrist after being hit by a pitch on June 28 at Colorado. The left-hander appeared in three games with Indianapolis from June 1-5 in his first rehab assignment and hit .333 (3-for-9) with a home run and six RBI. In 49 games with Pittsburgh this season, he owns a .280 average (44-for-157), four home runs and 23 RBI.

UP AND AT 'EM: In addition to announcing Colin Moran's rehab assignment today, the Pirates recalled Mitch Keller. Keller was optioned to the Indians on June 12 and made eight appearances (six starts) in Triple-A with a 1-1 record, 3.21 ERA (10er/28.0ip) and 39 strikeouts. With Pittsburgh this season, the right-hander owns a 3-7 record, 7.04 ERA (37er/47.1ip) and 51 strikeouts in 12 starts.

THE HOT STOVE: Early on Friday, Pittsburgh announced that LHP Braeden Ogle was traded to Philadelphia in exchange for catcher Abrahan Gutierrez. Ogle appeared in 24 games out of the bullpen for Indianapolis this season and went 2-2 with a 3.13 ERA (11er/31.2ip) and 42 strikeouts. Since June 24 he has strung together 10 impressive outings, compiling a 2-0 record, 0.69 ERA (1er/13.0ip), 0.92 WHIP and .143 average against (6-for-42).

AT THE DEADLINE: At the 4 PM ET MLB trade deadline today, LHP Austin Davis was dealt to Boston in exchange for infielder Michael Chavis. Davis appeared in 11 games with the Indians this season and went 0-1 with a 2.57 ERA (4er/14.0ip) and 18 strikeouts. Chavis has split time between the Red Sox and Triple-A Worcester this season, hitting .263 (25-for-95) in 24 games with the WooSox. In another late-afternoon deal, RHP Richard Rodriguez was sent to Atlanta in exchange for RHPs Bryse Wilson and Ricky DeVito.

