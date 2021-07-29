Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (34-38) at St. Paul Saints (39-34)

July 29, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







LOCATION: CHS Field

FIRST PITCH: 8:05 PM ET

GAME #73 / Road #37: Indianapolis Indians (34-38) at St. Paul Saints (39-34)

PROBABLES: LHP Steven Brault (0-1, 1.29) vs. RHP Matt Shoemaker (1-0, 2.77)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

LAST NIGHT: The Indians lost their fourth consecutive game last night, 10-5, as the Saints put up double-digit runs for the second game this series. The Indians jumped out to an early lead with two runs in the first inning with Christian Bethancourt's first RBI double of the night and a single by Cole Tucker. After the Saints took one run back in the bottom of the first, Anthony Alford launched his 10th home run of the season in the third to stretch the lead back to two runs. The 3-1 lead wasn't enough to hold, and St. Paul wasted no time taking a lead with four runs in the bottom of the third inning. Jose Miranda led off the frame with a home run, and Sherman Johnson followed with a bases-clearing double to take a 5-3 Saints lead. In the fourth, MLB rehabber Rob Refsnyder hit his second home run in as many nights, a one-out, three-run shot, to give the Saints the lead needed for the win. Each team then put up two additional runs, both for the Indians coming on RBI by Bethancourt.

DOUBLE DIGITS: With a solo home run in the third inning last night, Anthony Alford is the second Indians batter to reach 10 home runs this season. Hunter Owen hit his third home run in five games and was the first to reach 10 dingers this season on Tuesday night at St. Paul. Alford's home run last night was his first of two extra-base hits, the second coming via double in the sixth inning. His 2-for-3 performance last night raised Alford's average to .302 (48-for-159) for the season, just shy of landing him on the league leaderboard.

MORE HITS, MORE BASES: Christian Bethancourt went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and three RBI last night for his third game with multiple extra-base hits and fifth with three RBI. He has had six multi-hit performances in his last 11 games dating back to July 17 (1) vs. Omaha. In that time frame, he has hit .333 (14-for-42) with five doubles, a home run and 10 RBI. Bethancourt currently leads the team with 19 multi-hit and nine multi-RBI games. This season, he is hitting .282 (60-for-213) with 13 doubles, six home runs and 37 RBI.

TONIGHT: The Indians will look to snap a four-game losing skid, their longest since July 2-7 (5 games), tonight vs. St. Paul. With last night's win, the Saints tied the season series at 4-4 after the Indians took four of six games from May 18-23 from their former American Association opponent. LHP Steven Brault is set to make his third rehab start with the Indians after tossing four perfect innings in his last outing. For the Saints, RHP Matt Shoemaker will make his third start in four appearances. In his last start on July 22, he broke a scoreless streak of 8.0 innings and allowed four earned runs in 5.0 innings to take a no-decision.

SQUID SCORELESS: Steven Brault shined in his last rehab start with Indianapolis, tossing four perfect innings en route to an Indians win over Toledo on July 23. It was his second start with Indy and the third of his rehab assignment, which began on July 11 with Low-A Bradenton. In his two starts with the Indians, the southpaw is 0-1 with a 1.29 ERA (1er/7.0ip), no walks and eight strikeouts. His only run allowed came via a home run on July 17 vs. Omaha, one of the two hits he surrendered in that outing. Brault began the 2021 campaign on the 60-day injured list with a left lat strain. In 2020, he made 11 appearances (10 starts) with Pittsburgh and went 1-3 with a 3.38 ERA (16er/42.2ip) and 38 strikeouts.

PARKING THE HOT STOVE: On Monday, Pittsburgh traded Clay Holmes to New York (AL) in exchange for infielders Hoy Park and Diego Castillo. Park was assigned to Indianapolis on Tuesday. The 25-year-old has split time between Double-A Somerset, Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and New York (AL) this season, and currently ranks among Triple-A East qualifiers in OBP (1st, .467), walks (1st, 48), OPS (2nd, 1.015) and average (6th, .316). He also is tied for third with 44 runs scored and ranks 10th with a .548 slugging percentage.

SUPER UTILITY: Also on Monday, Pittsburgh's trade with San Diego became official and sent Adam Frazier to the Padres in exchange for infielder Tucupita Marcano, outfielder Jack Suwinski and RHP Michell Miliano. Marcano was assigned to Indianapolis and joined the team last night. The 21-year-old, who was rated as San Diego's No. 5 prospect by MLB Pipeline, hit .272 (46-for-169) with 15 extra-base hits, 26 RBI and 27 walks to 25 strikeouts with Triple-A El Paso. In 44 games he served as a super utility, splitting time evenly between shortstop, second base, left field and right field.

SERIES SUCCESS AT ST. PAUL: The Indians took four of six games from St. Paul at CHS Field from May 18-23. Indy's series win was their first at St. Paul since it swept the American Association Saints in three games from May 16-17 (2), 1959. In going 4-2 earlier this season, the Indians outscored the Saints 31-18 and led the Triple-A East during those six games with a .295 team batting average (64-for-217).

INDY VS. 500: The series at St. Paul marks the Indians final six games of an 18-game stretch vs. opponents currently with a .500-plus record. Against teams with a winning record this season, the Indians are 10-19. The Indians stretch began with Triple-A East Midwest Division-leading Omaha, against which they went 3-3. They then lost their last six-game series at Victory Field vs. Toledo, 2-4. Following the six games at St. Paul, the Indians travel to Iowa (29-40) before picking right back up with series vs. St. Paul and at Toledo.

