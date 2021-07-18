Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (31-32) vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (40-23)

LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 1:35 PM ET

GAME #64 / Home #30: Indianapolis Indians (31-32) vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (40-23)

PROBABLES: RHP Mitch Keller (1-0, 1.80) vs. LHP Marcelo Martinez (1-3, 5.40)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV / MyINDYTV 23

GAME 1: The Indians were narrowly edged by the Storm Chasers in the doubleheader opener last night, 2-1. The two teams tied with four hits apiece, but Omaha's pair of home runs was no match for Indy's pair of doubles. Ryan McBroom opened the scoring with a long home run to left-center field in the second inning, and Anderson Miller added on with the winning run in the sixth. Indianapolis took one run back in the bottom of the sixth inning when Hunter Owen hit a sacrifice fly to score Bligh Madris. Royals top prospect Jackson Kowar was lights out in his five-inning start, allowing just two hits with eight strikeouts.

SQUID BRAULT: Steven Brault returned to the Victory Field mound last night in Game 1 after his rehab assignment was transferred from Low-A Bradenton to Indianapolis earlier that day. He allowed just one run - a solo shot to Ryan McBroom - on two hits in three efficient innings. Twenty-eight of his 37 pitches were for strikes, and he fanned two with no walks. It was Brault's second official appearance of the season after beginning the 2021 campaign on the 60-day injured list with a left lat strain. In 2020, he made 11 appearances (10 starts) with Pittsburgh and went 1-3 with a 3.38 ERA (16er/42.2ip) and 38 strikeouts.

GAME 2: A four-run fourth inning was the difference in the nightcap last night as Omaha narrowly held off an Indians comeback, 4-3. Bligh Madris plated the first run with a sacrifice fly to score Dee Strange-Gordon in the bottom of the first inning. The Storm Chasers came up big in the fourth, sparked by Anderson Miller's second home run of the night to take a 3-0 lead. Edward Olivares then scored the eventual game-winning run on a wild pitch. The Indians came back with two runs of their own with two outs in the seventh inning. Strange-Gordon singled home T.J. Rivera and came around to score on a wild pitch, but Anthony Alford was stranded on third base to end the game.

SCORELESS STRETCHES: Beau Sulser stranded six Storm Chaser runners in the first three innings before ending his scoreless streak at 20.1 innings pitched in the fourth. His streak was the longest by an Indians pitcher since Edgar Santana in 2017 (21.2ip). His scoreless streak began on June 27 and dropped his ERA from 4.35 to a league-best 3.02 prior to last night's outing. Now, his 3.41 mark for the season (23er/60.2ip) is second among Triple-A East qualifiers, trailing only Charlotte's Mike Wright (3.33, 27er/73.0ip).

OMAHA DOUBLES UP: Last night was the 12th doubleheader between Omaha and Indianapolis dating back to the 1988 season. In twin bills in that span, the Indians are 9-17 with one sweep. Omaha, on the other hand, has now recorded five doubleheader sweeps over the Indians in that time frame, with three of them coming in the Circle City.

ONE RUN FUN: The Indians and Storm Chasers have played five consecutive one-run games this week, with Omaha taking three of those contests. It is the Indians longest streak of consecutive one-run games since Aug. 8-14, 2013 against Toledo and Columbus. In that stretch of six games (four in extra innings), the Indians went 5-1.

ALFORD IS STILL ON BASE: Despite missing nine games from July 2-11 while nursing a wrist injury suffered in a collision at Louisville on June 24, Anthony Alford has extended his on-base streak to 23 games after hitting safely in both games of last night's doubleheader. Dating back to June 1, the beginning of his on-base streak, Alford is hitting .392 (29-for-74) with a .521 on-base percentage and 1.183 OPS. He has hit safely in his last four games, three of which have been for multiple hits, good for a .333 (7-for-21) average in July.

TONIGHT: The Indians will look for a series tie against the Triple-A East Midwest Division leaders this afternoon at Victory Field. In a rematch of the series opener in which the Indians won, 3-2, RHP Mitch Keller will take the mound against LHP Marcelo Martinez. Keller earned his first win with Indianapolis of 2021 in the outing, when he gave up two runs (one earned) in 5.1 innings. His eight strikeouts also matched a season high (also: May 16 at San Francisco). Martinez surrendered three earned runs on 10 hits in 4.2 innings to take the loss in that game.

STELLAR KELLER: Mitch Keller has allowed just one earned run in his last two starts with Indianapolis combined (July 6 at Columbus, July 13 vs. Omaha). His ERA for the month of July currently sits at 0.87 (1er/10.1ip) and his Triple-A season ERA has dropped to 1.80 (4er/20.0ip). In last start against Omaha, which resulted in his first Triple-A win of the season, he threw 56 of his 94 pitches for strikes and fanned a season-high tying eight batters. It was his highest pitch count of the season and a significant bump from his previous start for Indy, where he threw 69 pitches. Keller began the season with Pittsburgh and went 3-7 with a 7.04 ERA (37er/47.1ip) and 51 strikeouts in 12 starts. He was optioned to Indianapolis on June 12.

