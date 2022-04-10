Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (3-2) vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (2-3)

April 10, 2022 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 1:35 PM ET

GAME #6 / Home #6: Indianapolis Indians (3-2) vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (2-3)

PROBABLES: RHP Osvaldo Bido (0-1, 7.71) vs. RHP Ronald Bolanos (0-0, 0.00)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV / WISH-TV 8

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: Ji-Hwan Bae reached base safely a game-high four times, Travis Swaggerty and Rodolfo Castro notched two hits apiece, and Oneil Cruz rocketed a 116 mph two-run double to lift the Indians over .500 for the first time this season in a 7-1 win against Omaha on Saturday night. Indianapolis put up three runs in the first inning and scored all seven of its runs off Marcelo Martinez over the first four frames. Run-scoring production came from the top of the lineup, with each of the first six batters recording at least one RBI in a 5-for-11 showing with runners in scoring position.

BAE ON BASE: Ji-Hwan Bae extended his hitting streak to five games to begin his Triple-A career last night with a three-hit performance. Bae reached base safely in all four of his plate appearances to improve his on-base percentage to .500 and scored two of the Indians' seven runs in the win. Through just 17 at-bats, Bae is hitting .444 (4-for-9) against right-handed pitchers and .375 (3-for-8) vs. lefties. His five-game hitting streak is his longest to begin a season since being signed by the Pirates as a non-drafted free agent. Rated as Pittsburgh's No. 25 prospect by Baseball America, the South Korea native spent the majority of the 2021 season with Double-A Altoona and hit .278 (89-for-320) in 83 games. He ranked among Pirates farmhands in triples (T-4th, 5), stolen bases (T-5th, 20), runs (T-7th, 66) and average (7th, .281).

BLIGH IS BACK: Indy's 2021 Rookie of the Year, OF Bligh Madris, made his season debut for the Indians last night and roped an RBI double in the first inning as part of a three-run frame. His hit last night extended his Triple-A on-base streak to 27 consecutive games dating back to Aug. 27, 2021 when he began a 26-gamer to end the season. The 26-year-old earned his first non-roster invite to the Pirates camp in March and slashed .368/.429/.947 in 14 games. He spent the majority of 2021 in Triple-A and hit .272 (91-for-334) with a team-high tying 25 doubles, nine home runs and 55 RBI in 104 games.

PITCHING POWER: The Indians pitching staff has been firing on all cylinders for the past two games, surrendering just two earned runs in their last 18.0 innings with 21 strikeouts and only four walks. Led by starter Nathan Kirby, who made his first start since 2018 last night, the Indians surrendered 10 hits but only allowed one runner to score (Nick Pratto's third-inning homer) in the victory.

BOLTON IN THE BULLPEN: RHP Cody Bolton, the Indians' Opening Night starter on Tuesday, pitched 1.0 scoreless inning in relief last night for his first career appearance out of the bullpen since being drafted in 2017. Bolton was sidelined for the entirety of the 2021 season after undergoing knee surgery and is making his way back after not pitching professionally since 2019. During that season, he was named Pittsburgh's MLB Pipeline Pitcher of the Year after going 8-6 with a 3.28 ERA (37er/101.2ip) and 102 strikeouts in 21 starts between High-A Bradenton and Double-A Altoona.

MITCHELL MASHING: Cal Mitchell had his four-game hitting streak snapped last night with an 0-for-3 showing, but extended his RBI streak to five games with a first-inning sacrifice fly to cap a three-run frame. The RBI streak is his longest to begin a season since being selected by Pittsburgh in the second round of the 2017 First-Year Player Draft. Mitchell, who entered the season rated as Pittsburgh's No. 32 prospect by Baseball America, was first promoted to Indianapolis from Double-A Altoona on Sept. 20, 2021 and went 5-for-20 with a double and RBI in seven Triple-A games. He launched 12 home runs in 108 games with Altoona and ended the season ranked among Double-A Northeast leaders with 107 total hits (4th), a .280 batting average (8th) and 61 RBI (9th).

CRUZING: Oneil Cruz tattooed a 116 mph two-run double last night to extend the Indians lead over Omaha, 5-0, through two innings. The 6-foot-7 shortstop entered the 2022 campaign rated as Pittsburgh's No. 1 prospect and No. 14 overall by Baseball America. After spending most of the 2021 season with Double-A Altoona, he was promoted to Indianapolis on Sept. 20. He homered in five of his six games in an Indianapolis jersey and compiled a .524 batting average (11-for-21), .665 on-base percentage, 1.286 slugging percentage and 1.941 OPS, all of which led Triple-A East batters from Sept. 22-Oct, 2, before being recalled by Pittsburgh. On Sept. 30, his final game played with Indianapolis prior to being promoted, he became the first Indians batter since Adam Boeve in 2008 to homer in four consecutive games, a stretch that included a two-run, game-tying home run in the bottom of the ninth inning on Sept. 29 vs. Nashville. In two big-league games, he went 3-for-9 with a home run and a 118.2 mph single, which ranks as the 14th highest exit velocity by a rookie in the Statcast era.

TODAY: After clinching at least a series split vs. Omaha last night, the Indians will look for a victory in their first six-game set of the season today at 1:35 PM ET. In 2021, the Indians began the season strong at home and notched series wins against Toledo, Columbus and Memphis en route to a 16-5 home record through July 1. RHP Osvaldo Bido, who came out of the bullpen in relief of RHP Cody Bolton on Tuesday, will make his first start of 2022 and his third Triple-A start in four appearances. Facing him will be Omaha's Opening Night starter, Ronald Bolaños, who tossed 4.0 scoreless innings with six strikeouts in his first start of the season.

THIS DATE IN 1984: Indians manager Buck Rodgers made his Bush Stadium debut in a season where he would earn American Association Manager of the Year and The Sporting News Minor League Manager of the Year honors. Indy topped Oklahoma City, 4-3, on a two-out, walk-off RBI single by designated hitter Ron Johnson. Center fielder Roy Johnson went 4-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and two stolen bases.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.