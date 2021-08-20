Game Information - Erie SeaWolves at Richmond Flying Squirrels
August 20, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Erie SeaWolves News Release
ERIE SEAWOLVES (50-43, 7.5 GB SW Div, T-3rd) VS. RICHMOND FLYING SQUIRRELS (46-47, 11.5 GB SW Div, 5th)
RHP REESE OLSON (0-0, 0.00 ERA) VS. RHP Matt Frisbee (5-1, 2.35 ERA)
FRIDAY, AUGUST 20 / 6:35 PM / THE DIAMOND
GAME #94 / ROAD GAME #46 / FOX SPORTS 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV
UPCOMING SCHEDULE / PROBABLE STARTERS
SATURDAY, AUGUST 21 AT RICHMOND, 6:05 PM - THE DIAMOND
RHP JESUS RODRIGUEZ (2-2, 4.38 ERA) vs. RHP Trenton Toplikar (2-6, 5.23 ERA)
SunDAY, AUGUST 22 AT RICHMOND, 5:05 PM - THE DIAMOND
RHP A.J. LADWIG (5-5, 4.52 ERA) vs. RHP AARON BLAIR (0-2, 3.50 ERA)
TUESDAY, AUGUST 23 AT Bowie, 6:35 PM - Prince George's Stadium
TBA vs. TBA
LAST GAME
The SeaWolves dropped their second straight game to the Richmond Flying Squirrels, 2-1, on Thursday night at The Diamond. Richmond broke a scoreless tie in the home half of the fourth against Erie starter Beau Brieske. Brieske had retired nine of the first 10 hitters he faced before giving up a leadoff double and a later walk before Sandro Fabian brought home the only two Squirrels runs of the game as he doubled home both baserunners for a 2-0 lead. The lone Erie run came in the top of the sixth when Dylan Rosa belted his eighth home run off of Squirrels starter Akeel Morris to make it a 2-1 game. For the third straight night, the Erie bullpen was rock solid as Yaya Chentouf hurled three scoreless innings in relief of Brieske. The only baserunner Chentouf allowed was on a walk. The pen has allowed only one run over the first 12 innings pitched in the series.
