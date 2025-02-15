Game Highlights: Albany Firewolves vs Ottawa Black Bears

February 15, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Albany FireWolves YouTube Video







Statement win! The Black Bears roar past the FireWolves with a commanding 18-9 victory behind Jeff Teat's 6-Goal explosion!

