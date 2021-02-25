Game Day Preview: Allen at Greenville

Allen Americans (15-7-1-0; 31 pts) @ Greenville Swamp Rabbits (10-8-5-2; 27 pts) 605 pm CST.

Tonight, the Allen Americans and Greenville Swamp Rabbits meet for the first time ever. This will be the Americans first and only trip to the Eastern Time Zone during the regular season. No teams from the Eastern Conference are headed to Allen during the regular season. Watch games this season on FloSports Hockey, and listen on the ALL-NEW Americans 24/7.

Last Game for Allen:

Kansas City outscored the Americans 3-0 in the third period and won the rubber match of the three-game series 4-2 on Presidents Day in KC. Les Lancaster (6) and Ben Carroll (1) provided the Allen goals. The Americans dropped their second game in a row, and have struggled of late winning only five of their last 10 games (5-4-1-0)

Worth Noting:

This will be the Americans first game in 10 days.

About Allen:

Allen has lost two straight on the road. Tonight, will be the Americans 16th road game of the season, compared to eight home games.

About Greenville:

The Swamp Rabbits have a losing record at home this season (5-4-3-1). They have won only five of the 13 games at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. They are led in scoring by two defensemen, Sam Jardine, a former Chicago Blackhawks draft pick in 2011, and Ben Finkelstein, a rookie from Boston College. Each player has chipped in 17 points.

Final Thoughts:

Several players will make their Allen debut tonight including Kyle Topping, brother of former Allen Americans forward Jordan Topping. Kyle had a goal and two penalty minutes in two games with the San Jose Barracuda this season.

Rookie forward Joseph Garreffa makes his return to the Allen lineup tonight. Before being recalled by San Jose (AHL), he had 13 points in 11 games for Allen.

The Americans are tied with Orlando for the most road games played this season with 15. Tonight will be the 16th for Allen.

