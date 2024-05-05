Game Day: CGY vs CV Game 2

May 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The goal is simple: take a commanding lead in Game 2.

The Calgary Wranglers host the Coachella Valley Firebirds in the second tilt of the best-of-five Pacific Division Semi-Finals tonight at the Scotiabank Saddledome. (TICKETS)

The Wranglers took the 1-0 series lead on Friday night with a 4-1 victory. Dustin Wolf made 35-saves, and Adam Klapka had a goal and an assist in the win in front of more than 6,000 fans at the 'Dome.

Coachella Valley went 0-for-3 on the powerplay and also gave up a shorthanded goal, something that only happened to them three times in the regular season.

The two teams head to Coachella Valley for Games 3-5.

Next Games

Game 3: Wed. May 8, 8 p.m.

Game 4: Fri. May 10, 8 p.m. If Necessary

Game 5: Sun. May 12, 4 p.m. If Necessary

Regular Season Leading Scorers:

Wranglers:

Adam Klapka - 46 points (21G, 25A)

Ben Jones - 43 points (21G, 22A)

Matt Coronato 42 points (15G, 27A)

Coachella Valley:

Kole Lind - 65 points (17G, 48A)

Max McCormick - 60 points (32G, 28A)

Cameron Hughes - 57 points (25G, 32A)

WRANGLERS PLAYER TO WATCH: Riley Damiani

Keep your eye on Riley Damiani tonight.

Damiani was all around the play all night long in Game 1. Despite not having any points he was tied for second most shots on the team with three. He could be a big factor tonight if he keeps his play from Friday up.

