Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Marlies, May 19th

The Set-Up:

The Belleville Sens will complete their 2020-21 season this week with tonight and tomorrow's games against the Toronto Marlies.

The Sens have won their last seven games, and tied their franchise record for most consecutive wins. They are 17-15-1-0 heading into tonight's game.

Roster Notes:

The Belleville Sens will have Mads Sogaard in goal tonight, backed up by Kevin Mandolese.

Vitaly Abramov, Cedrick Andree, Logan Brown, Jonathan Davidsson, Joey Daccord, Brandon Fortunato, Ridly Greig, Filip Gustavsson, Roby Jarventie, Jack Kopacka, Zach Magwood, and Colby Williams are out for Belleville.

Previous History:

The Belleville Senators are 5-1-0-0 against the Marlies heading into tonight's match-up, with 35 points and in 3rd place in the Canadian Division. The Marlies sit in 4th place in the Canadian Division, with 32 points. Tonight and tomorrow with be both teams final games for this shortened season.

Who to Watch:

Egor Sokolov leads the Sens in points, with 23 (14 goals) in 33 games played during his first professional season. Parker Kelly has accumulated 15 points (8 goals) in 31 games with the Sens this season.

Where to Watch:

Today's game starts at 7pm and can be seen LIVE on Belleville Senators AHLTV brought to you by CAA, with the broadcast on TSN1200 and CJBQ800.

