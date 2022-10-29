Game Day 7PM vs Binghamton

October 29, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







Danbury, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks are completing their weekend series tonight against the Binghamton Black Bears. The Hat Tricks won Friday night's game 5-1 behind a four-point effort from Dustin Jesseau and a two-goal total by Luke Richards.

Brian Wilson recorded a 23 save night and let up just one goal in his season debut.

Puck drop is at 7PM. Chris Lynch and Jim Cerny will have the call on the Danbury Hat Tricks YouTube Channel.

Danbury, CT- The Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks complete their two-game weekend series against the Maine Nordiques today at 3 PM. This is the fourth straight game between the two teams.

Danbury claimed the first game 2-1 while Maine took the next two, 6-3 and 4-2.

Puck drops at 3:30 PM ET. Entry to all NAHL games for the 2022-23 Season is complimentary. The broadcast will be carried on Hockey TV.

