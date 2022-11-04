Game Day 7:35 PM at Carolina

Winston-Salem, NC- The Danbury Hat Tricks hit the road for the first time in the 2022-23 season to face the Carolina Thunderbirds at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex.

Danbury is 4-0 to start the new season, sweeping the Delaware Thunder on the opening weekend and sweeping the Binghamton Black Bears the second weekend, including a 5-4 overtime victory.

Dimitry Kuznetsov returns to the lineup while the Hat Tricks will be missing Dustin Jesseau, Evan Lugo, and Tobias Odjick for the weekend with various reasons. Kuznetsov, who returns from loan to Roanoke of the SPHL, scored 34 goals and 34 assists for 68 points in 61 games in the 2021-22 season.

Danbury and Carolina met 12 times last season, with the Hat Tricks claiming the season series 7-5. At the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex last season, the Hat Tricks went 2-5 last season.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:35 PM ET. The game will be broadcast on the Carolina Thunderbird's YouTube Channel.

Middletown, NJ- The Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks hit the road for two games this weekend against the defending Robertson Cup Champion New Jersey Titans. These teams met at the Danbury Ice Arena on September 23rd and 24th, with the Titans claiming both games for their first two wins of the season.

Danbury looks to snap a three game losing streak after a four game series against the Maine Nordiques over the last two weekends.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 PM ET.

