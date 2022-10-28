Game Day 7:30 PM vs Binghamton

October 28, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







Danbury, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks continue their four-game homestand to open up the 2022-23 season on Friday night when the Binghamton Black Bears come to town. This is the first matchup between the two teams since the opening round of the FPHL Playoffs in the 2021-22 season, which the Hat Tricks won.

Danbury swept the Delaware Thunder in the opening round of the series of the season 5-3 and 12-5. Dustin Jesseau and Justin Richards notched six point games in the twelve goal explosion, tying the franchise record for most points in a single-game.

Binghamton comes into the weekend 3-1 after sweeping the Elmira Mammoth and splitting with the Mississippi Sea Wolves in the first two weekends of their season. This is the first weekend-long road trip of the Black Bear season.

Austin Thompson leads the FPHL in scoring with nine points in his first four games. Danbury's Dustin Jesseau sits at second in league-wide scoring with 8 points.

Puck drop is at 7:30 PM. Chris Lynch and Jim Cerny will have the call on the Danbury Hat Tricks YouTube Channel.

Danbury, CT- The Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks return home to Hat City for a two-game weekend series against the Maine Nordiques. These two teams met last weekend in Lewiston and split the series with Danbury winning the Friday night duel 2-1 and Maine claiming the Saturday night tilt 6-3.

Patriks Berzins ('03) stopped 27 shots in the Friday night win and 38 shots on Saturday night. Miles Harrington ('02) recorded two points including a highlight goal that landed him on the NAHL's Top Play's of the Week list on Saturday night.

Puck drops at 3:30 PM ET. Entry to all NAHL games for the 2022-23 Season is complimentary. The broadcast will be carried on Hockey TV.

