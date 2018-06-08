Game 5 of the Calder Cup Finals Is Sold Out, Limited Standing Room Only Available

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today their Calder Cup Finals Game 5 matchup against the Toronto Marlies is sold out at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Seating capacity at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park is 6,863, and Saturday's game against Toronto marks the third consecutive sellout for the team during the series. A limited number of Standing Room Only tickets will be available for purchase in person at the box office, which opens at 10 a.m. Saturday morning.

Game 5 will be the final home game for the Stars this season. Texas and Toronto are currently tied 2-2 in the best-of-seven series for the 2018 Calder Cup. Game 6 will be Tuesday in Toronto. Game 7, if necessary, will be on Thursday.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and currently playing their ninth season at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2017-18 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

