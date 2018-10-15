Game #4 Preview: Tucson at San Jose

Game #4 - Tucson (3-0-0-0) at San Jose (3-0-0-1)

7:00 PM PST, SAP Center, San Jose, California

Referees: #66 Kenny Anderson, #41 Conor O'Donnell

Linesmen: #21 Alexander Ledovskiy, #37 Brett Martin

Three games in four nights, and it comes to completion tonight when the Roadrunners cap off their California swing with a date against the San Jose Barracuda at the SAP Center, puck drop scheduled for just after 7:00 PM PST. The evening's affair marks the first of eight meetings between the clubs this season, and the first of Tucson's four scheduled visits to San Jose.

Dating back to April 11, 2017, the Roadrunners have won six-straight regular season contests, and with three wins to start the season, they are one of only five AHL teams without a loss of any kind.

Adam Helewka, the Coyotes' return in the Wood trade, spent two-plus seasons with the Barracuda, registering a total of 68 points (23G, 45A) in 124 games. He returns to San Jose as the Roadrunners' leading goal scorer (3), which includes the game-winner Saturday in Bakersfield. He currently leads the team in shots on goal with 14.

THREE THINGS YOUTH SHOWDOWN: The Roadrunners' current 24-player roster, with a median age of 22.38 years, averages out to be the youngest of all teams in the AHL, just below the San Jose Barracuda, whose 25-player squad boasts a median age of 22.64 years, the second youngest in the league.

ROAD HUNTER: Hunter Miska earned more than half of his 22 wins last season in opposing buildings, posting an outstanding 13-3-0 record in 19 appearances away from Tucson Arena. Though not confirmed, Miska will likely get the nod tonight following Adin Hill's start Saturday night in Bakersfield. Miska won his first road start Friday in San Diego, making a career-high 42 saves.

BALANCED BARRACUDA: San Jose has earned points in all four of its games played thus far, the Barracuda's lone loss coming in a shootout to the Bakersfield Condors last Wednesday. They have scored four or more goals in three games, and have held their opponents to two or fewer in three games as well. Entering the night, the Barracuda are seventh in the AHL in goals for (4.25/game) and goals against (2.25/game).

NUMBER TO KNOW SIX: Discipline has been a noticeable aspect to the Roadrunners' game to start the year under new head coach Jay Varady. The team is averaging a league-low six penalty minutes per game, totaling 18 minor infractions through its first three contests, and have only played shorthanded on seven occasions, surrendering just two power play goals to opponents.

