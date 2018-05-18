Game 4 - Adirondack (1-2) vs. Floirida (2-1)

May 18, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release





WHO: 1 - Adirondack Thunder (1-2) vs. 1 - Florida Everblades (2-1)

WHAT: EASTERN CONFERNCE FINALS - GAME 4

WHEN: Friday, May 18, 2018 @ 7:00 PM

WHERE: Cool Insuring Arena - Glens Falls, NY

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: The Eastern Conference Finals continues tonight in Glens Falls as Adirondack and Florida square off in Game 4 at Cool Insuring Arena. Florida regained home-ice advantage as it skated to a 3-2 victory in Game 3 and took a two games to one series lead in the process.

BOUNCE BACK: During the 2017-18 regular season, the Thunder posted a 21-9-1 record coming off of a loss (regulation, overtime and shootout combined), avoiding back-to-back defeats in 21 of 31 opportunities. All-time in the postseason, Adirondack has posted a 10-2 record in games coming off of a loss and a 5-0 record in 2018, including a 3-2 victory in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals off of a Game 1 defeat.

WHISKEY & RY: Thunder forward Ryan Schmelzer has found the back of the net in every game this series, extended with a second-period tally in Game 3. Schmelzer has now amassed nine goals in the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs, tied with two other skaters for the ECHL lead. Schmelzer's nine tallies are also the most in franchise history in both a single playoff season and all time.

TERR YOU TO PIECES: Adirondack forward Terrence Wallin scored for the second straight game as he opened the scoring for the Thunder 59 seconds into the second period of Game 3. Wallin, who also potted the overtime game-winning goal in Saturday's Game 2 victory, has now scored five goals in the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs, tied for second on the Thunder roster during the postseason.

COMMON SPENCE: Thunder blueliner Matthew Spencer tallied an assist on Schmelzer's goal in Game 3 as he collected a point for the third straight game. The 6-1 blueliner leads all defenseman leaguewide with three helpers in the Conference Finals and he ranks second on the Thunder with three points in this series. Spencer has tallied five points (1-4-5) overall in the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

SPECIAL TEAMS STALLING: The Adirondack Thunder have scored just once on 17 attempts on the man advantage in this series while Florida is 3-of-9 on the power play through three games. Adirondack found the back of the net 10 times on the man advantage in the first two rounds of the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs and still leads the Eastern Conference with an 18.9% clip while a man up.

BALANCED EFFORT: The Adirondack Thunder have gotten at least one goal from 19 different skaters during the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs. No other ECHL team has gotten goals from more than 15 different players as Adirondack sits four ahead of both Fort Wayne and Idaho. Adirondack is the first team with 19 different goal scorers in the Kelly Cup Playoffs since Alaska in 2014.

