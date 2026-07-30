Game 2 against Long Beach Coast Suspended for Lightning
Published on July 29, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)
Ogden Raptors News Release
Ogden, UT - The weather did not cooperate tonight at Lindquist Field, and game two between the Long Beach Coast and Ogden Raptors has been postponed due to lightning.
The teams will play a doubleheader tomorrow at 3 p.m. with the following game starting at 6:30 p.m. or 30 minutes after the culmination of game one.
The first game will be a continuation of tonight's game with Long Beach Coast leading 7-0 in the top of the first inning.
VIP Media Access The Ogden Raptors are proud to invite media partners and community leaders to join us for an upcoming home game. Complimentary tickets are available for you, your colleagues, and your families.
To reserve your seats, please contact: Tim Broussard - tbroussard@ogden-raptors.com
Pioneer League Stories from July 29, 2026
- Game 2 against Long Beach Coast Suspended for Lightning - Ogden Raptors
- Late Home Run from Yukumoto Leads Missoula to Win - Missoula PaddleHeads
- Raptors Offense Comes Alive in Statement Victory over Long Beach Coast to Start Homestand - Ogden Raptors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Ogden Raptors Stories
- Game 2 against Long Beach Coast Suspended for Lightning
- Raptors Offense Comes Alive in Statement Victory over Long Beach Coast to Start Homestand
- Ogden Drops Hard Fought Game Three to Range Riders, 9-6
- A One-Run Victory over the Range Riders Gives the Fry Sauce Their Third-Straight Win
- The Bats Were Hot in the Raptors' Game One Victory over the Glacier Range Riders, 14-6