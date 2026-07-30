Game 2 against Long Beach Coast Suspended for Lightning

Published on July 29, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Ogden Raptors News Release







Ogden, UT - The weather did not cooperate tonight at Lindquist Field, and game two between the Long Beach Coast and Ogden Raptors has been postponed due to lightning.

The teams will play a doubleheader tomorrow at 3 p.m. with the following game starting at 6:30 p.m. or 30 minutes after the culmination of game one.

The first game will be a continuation of tonight's game with Long Beach Coast leading 7-0 in the top of the first inning.

VIP Media Access The Ogden Raptors are proud to invite media partners and community leaders to join us for an upcoming home game. Complimentary tickets are available for you, your colleagues, and your families.

To reserve your seats, please contact: Tim Broussard - tbroussard@ogden-raptors.com







Pioneer League Stories from July 29, 2026

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