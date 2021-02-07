Game #1 Tucson vs. San Jose

The Roadrunners kick off their 2021 campaign Sunday afternoon at noon against the San Jose Barracuda. The Roadrunners were 3-2-1-0 against the Barracuda last year, outscoring them 26 to 24.

Three Things

1) The Roadrunners scored goals in quick succession during the preseason, with two tallies less than a minute apart during the first period versus San Jose last Wednesday, and two scores 31 seconds apart in their first game against Ontario the week before.

2) The Roadrunners have never opened their season against the San Jose Barracuda, starting with San Diego three times and Texas once. This is also the first time the Roadrunners have started the season at home as the away team!

3) Tucson finished the preseason going 3/10 on the power-play and a perfect 10/10 on the penalty-kill in three games. Roadrunners Forward Brayden Burke was tied for second last year in power-play goals across the league with 13.

What's The Word?

"I think just making plays, playing smart hockey, getting the puck to the net and helping create scoring opportunities to help the team win on a daily basis."

Newcomer Kevin Roy on how he can contribute to the team this season.

Number to Know

36 The number of shots goaltender Ivan Prosvetov faced against this San Jose team last week in his only action of the preseason. He stopped 32 of these shots. Prosvetov made 762 saves last season, with a .909 SV%.

On The Air

All Roadrunners home and away games will be broadcast live on Tucson's Fox Sports 1450 AM and the iHeart Radio app. Packages to see all Roadrunners games on AHL TV are $34.99.

This Weekend Only

All games on the league schedule from Friday, February 5 to Monday, February 8 will be free on AHLTV to anyone with an AHLTV account. No subscription or purchase is necessary to open an AHLTV account; visit AHLTV.com to sign up.

Game #1 Tucson Vs. San Jose Feb 7th 2021, 13:00, by Jimmy Peebles

Game #1 - Tucson at San Jose (In Tucson)

12 PM MST, Tucson Arena

Game Closed To Public

Roadrunners Current Roster: CLICK HERE

Referees: Andrew Howard (50), Justin Kea (20)

Linesmen: Rob Fay (59) Neil Frederickson (68)

