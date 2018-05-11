Game 1 - Adirondack (0-0) at Floirida (0-0)

May 11, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release





WHO: 1 - Adirondack Thunder (0-0) @ 1 - Florida Everblades (0-0)

WHAT: EASTERN CONFERNCE FINALS - GAME 1

WHEN: Friday, May 11, 2018 @ 7:30 PM

WHERE: Germain Arena - Estero, FL

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: The Adirondack Thunder begin the Eastern Conference Finals this evening as they take on the Florida Everblades in the first ever playoff matchup between the two teams. Adirondack reached the third round after a 4-2 series win over Manchester in the North Division Finals.

MASH THE MONARCHS: The Adirondack Thunder have advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in franchise history. Adirondack defeated the Manchester Monarchs in six games as it claimed the North Division Title in both playoff and regular season action. Adirondack has now defeated Manchester in a playoff series in two out of the last three seasons.

THREE'S A CROWD: The Thunder claimed the North Division Finals with a 3-2 triple-overtime victory over Manchester on Monday, as defenseman Mathieu Brodeur scored the series-clinching goal midway through the third extra session. Game 6 went a total of 108 minutes and eight seconds, the longest game in Adirondack Thunder history and the ninth longest game in ECHL history.

HAPPY EVERBLADE AFTER: Adirondack and Florida square off for the first time in the Kelly Cup Playoffs after meeting three times during the 2017-18 regular season. The Thunder won two of the three games in late January and took five of six points from the set in Glens Falls. Tonight's Game 1 will be the Thunder's first ever game at Germain Arena and their fourth ever game in the state of Florida.

ROAD WARRIORS: Tonight's Game 1 will mark the sixth away game of the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs, with Adirondack 4-1 in the previous five. The Thunder have allowed just six goals from five road games with three different netminders earning victories. Adirondack is led away from home by forward Mike Szmatula, who has amassed seven points (4-3-7) from five games away from Glens Falls.

FIELDING OF DREAMS: Thunder netminder Drew Fielding turned aside 53 of the 55 shots he faced in Monday's Game 6 in Manchester, a Thunder franchise record for saves in a Kelly Cup Playoffs game. Fielding also surpassed his personal ECHL career high, between regular season and playoffs, and has now posted a 4-1 record, a 1.55 goals against average and a .955 save percentage in the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

OH HENRY: Adirondack forward James Henry leads the North Division champions through two rounds with 12 points (0-12-12) from 12 games played. Henry's 12 assists are the most in a single playoff season in franchise history with his 12 points two shy of Greg Wolfe's franchise record from 2016. Henry also leads the ECHL in assists through two rounds, two clear of the nearest foe.

