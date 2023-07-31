Gambrell Named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week

July 31, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - Portland Sea Dogs' right-handed pitcher Grant Gambrell has been named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for the week of July 24-30.

The 25-year-old Gambrell tossed seven scoreless innings holding the Richmond Flying Squirrels to three hits and one walk while striking out eight in a 12-0 Sea Dogs victory on Friday, July 28th.

Gambrell joined the Sea Dogs on May 18th from High-A Greenville. In 12 starts for the Sea Dogs, he has produced a 4-2 record with a 3.12 ERA and ranks second on the team with 72 strikeouts in 69.1 innings.

The Clovis, California native was acquired by the Red Sox from the Kansas City Royals on June 4, 2021, along with right-handed pitcher Luis De La Rosa as the players to be named later to complete a three-team trade that included Andrew Benintendi going to the Royals.

Gambrell's selection marks the second consecutive week a Sea Dogs' pitcher has earned the honor. Wikelman Gonzalez earned the accolade for the week of July 17-23. Gambrell is the fourth Sea Dogs' pitcher this season to accomplish the feat joining Gonzalez, CJ Liu (May 1-7), and Shane Drohan (April 10-16).

The Sea Dogs are in Bowie, Maryland this week for a six-game series against the Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. The team returns home for a six-game homestand from August 8th through 13th against the Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies). Tickets are available for all games. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Sea Dogs ticket office at 207-879-9500 or at seadogs.com.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 31, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.