PAPILLION, Neb. -- Catcher Cam Gallagher crushed the second pitch of the bottom of the ninth inning over the left-field fence to give the Omaha Storm Chasers a 6-5 win over the Toledo Mud Hens on Sunday at Werner Park. It was the fifth walk-off win of the season for Omaha (37-21), the third walk-off home run, and second walk-off home run in this series.

Gallagher, who began a rehab appearance with the Chasers on Thursday, joins Ryan O'Hearn (6/1 vs. IOW) and Anderson Miller (7/6 vs. TOL) as Omaha players with walk-off home runs this season.

Toledo (35-26) scored first, plating a run in the second inning against right-hander Eddie Butler on an RBI single from Grayson Greiner. Omaha promptly tied the game in the bottom of the second when second baseman Lucius Fox singled to centerfield to bring in first baseman Meibrys Viloria.

The Mud Hens retook the lead with two runs in the top of the third when Kody Clemens, Aderlin Rodriguez, and Yariel Gonzalez collected three consecutive two-out singles. But the Chasers battled back in the bottom of third on a two-run home run by Kyle Isbel to knot the score, 3-3.

Right-hander Brandon Barker made his Omaha debut in the fifth inning, but allowed two runs on four hits, including three straight singles, before right-hander Dylan Coleman entered and struck out back-to-back batters to end the inning.

The Chasers were held without a hit after Isbel's homer until the seventh inning, when centerfielder Edward Olivares hit a line-drive homer over the left-field fence to tie the game, 5-5. It was Olivares' second home run in as many games.

Coleman, left-hander Jake Kalish, right-hander Jake Newberry, and right-hander Domingo Tapia (Win, 1-0) kept the Mud Hens off the board after the fifth inning. Overall, the Chasers used a season-high seven pitchers, with the six bullpen arms combining to allow two runs over 6.0 innings while striking out nine and walking one.

Following an off day on Monday, the Storm Chasers begin a six-game series at Victory Field in Indianapolis, Ind. on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CT and coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. with the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show on 1180 The Zone.

