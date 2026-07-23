Gainbridge Super League, USLPA Reach Tentative Agreement

Published on July 23, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL) News Release







The United Soccer League (USL) and the United Soccer League Players Association (USLPA) have reached a tentative agreement on terms for their first collective bargaining agreement (CBA) in Gainbridge Super League history, pending final ratification.

The agreement is the result of eight months of productive and collaborative discussions between the parties and reflects a shared commitment to supporting players and strengthening the Gainbridge Super League.

This milestone marks a significant moment for the Gainbridge Super League and the continued growth of professional women's soccer in the United States. The CBA establishes a strong foundation for the league's future and helps advance the professional game. It also provides labor stability through the 2031 FIFA Women's World Cup, creating certainty during a pivotal period for women's soccer.

Both sides will continue working through the remaining details, and additional information will be shared following final ratification.







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