Gagnon Back in Port Huron

The Prowlers have announced that forward Sam Gagnon will be back with the team this October. He played 31 games as a rookie last year.

"[Gagnon] is a team first guy who shows up to the rink with a positive attitude, no matter what the circumstance," said Prowlers general manager Matt Graham. "He was able to slot in our top six when we had guys out or called up and did an excellent job. I'm happy to have him back and to see what kind of improvement the off-season brought."

Gagnon made the team out of training camp filled in up and down the lineup throughout the season. The Quebec native finished with 16 points.

2022-23 was his first season playing since graduating from Franklin Pierce in 2020. That year was his only season as a Raven after spending three at Westfield State.

"Last year was one of the most fun years of hockey I've had in my life," Gagnon said. "I truly love this group and believe that Matt and Alex [Johnson] have done a great job setting us up for success this year. I'm so grateful for the support of the Prowlers fans and looking forward to another great year and making a run for the Commissioner's Cup."

