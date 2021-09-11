Gades Shutout Cyclones on Sept 11 to Cut into Playoff Deficit
September 11, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release
A night after winning the North Division of High-A East, The Hudson Valley Renegades got two home runs from Andres Chaparro to beat the Brooklyn Cyclones, 7-0, at Dutchess Stadium on Saturday night.
The evening began with a ceremony to honor the memory of those lost on Sept 11, 2001, as well as first responders who were also at the stadium.
Josh Maciejewski starred on the mound, scattering four hits over seven innings and striking out a season-high 11. He earned the win to improve to 8-4. Freicer Perez allowed one hit over the final two innings to complete the shutout.
Hudson Valley opened the scoring in the bottom of the first as Anthony Volpe walked and Chaparro drove him in with a double to left. A groundout off the bat of Elijah Dunham scored Chaparro to make it 2-0.
Eduardo Torrealba opened the third inning with a solo home run. Volpe followed with a walk and, with one out, Chaparro delivered a two-run homer.
Volpe singled in the seventh to drive in a run while Chaparro drove in his fourth run with his seventh home run of the season in the eighth.
With Jersey Shore beating Greensboro, the Renegades find themselves four games out with seven games remaining. Greensboro comes to Dutchess Stadium beginning on Tuesday.
The Renegades and Cyclones meet for the final time in 2021 on Sunday at 4:35 pm.
Per the State of New York, the Renegades are now open at 100% capacity. Tickets continue to be a tremendous value starting as low as $6. Visit HVRenegades.com for ticket information and so much more.
Follow the Renegades on Social Media and listen to the "Renegades Weekly" Podcast wherever you get your podcasts.
• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...
High-A East League Stories from September 11, 2021
- Gades Shutout Cyclones on Sept 11 to Cut into Playoff Deficit - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Duran Drives in 3 But 'Dads Lose 7-4 - Hickory Crawdads
- Yorke, Drive Win Fifth-Straight, 7-4 - Greenville Drive
- Torres Stays Hot; Claws Win 8-3 for Third Straight W - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- BlueClaws Fall Flea Market Returns October 17th - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- Dash Fall 15-4 in Game Five against Bowling Green - Winston-Salem Dash
- Wisely, Hot Rods Dash Winston-Salem Hopes in 15-4 Win on Saturday - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Asheville Clinches Home Winning Record in Blowout Victory - Asheville Tourists
- 'Gades Shut out BKLYN, 7-0 on Saturday - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (September 11) - Winston-Salem Dash
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hudson Valley Renegades Stories
- Gades Shutout Cyclones on Sept 11 to Cut into Playoff Deficit
- Narvaez Shines Under Bright Lights
- Renegades to Honor Police Officers, Firefighters & US Veterans on 20th Anniversary of September 11th
- Losing Streak Reaches Three as Cyclones Top Gades
- Lost Night as Gades Drop a Pair to Cyclones