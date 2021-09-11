Gades Shutout Cyclones on Sept 11 to Cut into Playoff Deficit

A night after winning the North Division of High-A East, The Hudson Valley Renegades got two home runs from Andres Chaparro to beat the Brooklyn Cyclones, 7-0, at Dutchess Stadium on Saturday night.

The evening began with a ceremony to honor the memory of those lost on Sept 11, 2001, as well as first responders who were also at the stadium.

Josh Maciejewski starred on the mound, scattering four hits over seven innings and striking out a season-high 11. He earned the win to improve to 8-4. Freicer Perez allowed one hit over the final two innings to complete the shutout.

Hudson Valley opened the scoring in the bottom of the first as Anthony Volpe walked and Chaparro drove him in with a double to left. A groundout off the bat of Elijah Dunham scored Chaparro to make it 2-0.

Eduardo Torrealba opened the third inning with a solo home run. Volpe followed with a walk and, with one out, Chaparro delivered a two-run homer.

Volpe singled in the seventh to drive in a run while Chaparro drove in his fourth run with his seventh home run of the season in the eighth.

With Jersey Shore beating Greensboro, the Renegades find themselves four games out with seven games remaining. Greensboro comes to Dutchess Stadium beginning on Tuesday.

The Renegades and Cyclones meet for the final time in 2021 on Sunday at 4:35 pm.

