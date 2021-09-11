'Gades Shut out BKLYN, 7-0 on Saturday

WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY - Yankees farm hand Josh Maciejewski shut down Brooklyn over seven innings en route to a 7-0 Hudson Valley victory over the Brooklyn Cyclones, the High-A affiliate of the New York Mets, Saturday night at Dutchess Stadium.

Win: Maciejewski (8-4) | Loss: Chacin (2-1)

KEY PLAYS

Hudson Valley's Josh Maciejewski struck out 11 Cyclones hitters over seven scoreless innings, scattering four hits. The southpaw did not allow a walk.

Andres Chaparro carried the offense, going 3-4 with two home runs and an RBI triple. Chaparro's RBI triple in the first inning made it 1-0. His second blast, a solo home run in the eighth, made it 7-0.

Down 2-0 into the top of the third, Zach Ashford led off the inning with a single, but Brooklyn made three consecutive outs. The Renegades increased their lead in the following frame to 5-0.

KEY CYCLONES PERFORMERS

Francisco Alvarez: 1-4

Zach Ashford: 1-3

NEWS AND NOTES

The Cyclones and Renegades are now tied three games apiece in the series heading into Sunday's rubber game.

Brooklyn has mustered nine hits and one run over the past two games.

Jaylen Palmer has struck out 12 times in 20 at bats this week. Hudson Valley's Eduardo Torrealba has 12 hits in 17 at bats against the Cyclones.

WHAT'S NEXT

Cyclones at Hudson Valley Renegades, Sunday, 4:35 p.m. at Dutchess Stadium -- Wappingers Falls, NY

Probables: RHP David Griffin (2-0, 2.92 ERA) vs. RHP Matt Sauer (2-2, 5.56 ERA)

Video: MiLB.tv

Audio: Brooklyn Cyclones Radio Network

