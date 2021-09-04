Gades Lose Fifth Straight

The Greensboro Grasshoppers continued their mastery against the Hudson Valley Renegades on Saturday night, improving to 5-0 against the Gades with an 8-4 win.

The Hoppers built up a 4-0 lead through four innings on the strength of two home runs by Blake Sabol.

The Gades scored four times over the next three innings, while Greensboro tacked another run on the board to lead 5-4 at the seventh-inning stretch.

Andres Chaparro homered in the sixth while Elijah Dunham doubled in two in the seventh.

That was the closest the Renegades would come to tying the score as the Hoppers one in the seventh and two in the eighth to seal the victory.

Anderson Munoz worked 3.2 innings to drop to 2-1.

The Gades will try to get a victory on Sunday before returning to New York to play the Brooklyn Cyclones on Tuesday night at Dutchess Stadium.

