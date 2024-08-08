Sports stats



Vancouver FC

GABY BITAR #soccer #football

August 8, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Vancouver FC YouTube Video


If you think Gaby Bitar's BEAUTY was Goal of the Month, vote now https://tradablebits.com/tb_app/509160

Vote for Gabys goal for your chance to win a fantastic prize package, including a Google Pixel phone and a GOAT bucket hat courtesy of TELUS

#TELUSGOTM -- : OneSoccer

Check out the Vancouver FC Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...

Canadian Premier League Stories from August 8, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Vancouver FC Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central