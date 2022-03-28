Gabriel Moreno Among Group Assigned to Blue Jays Minor League Camp

This morning the Toronto Blue Jays announced several of the team's top prospects, including C GABRIEL MORENO, were assigned to Minor League Spring Training.

Moreno, in addition to being the organization's top prospect, is ranked by MLB Pipeline as the # 32 prospect overall in the league's Top 100, as well as the 6th ranked catching prospect heading into the 2022 season.

He appeared in three games with the Bisons before the end of the 2021 season, including making his Triple-A debut on September 11th against the Syracuse Mets. A fractured right thumb limited Moreno to just 37 games in 2021, with the majority coming for the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. The backstop hit .373 with 8HRs and 45 RBIs in Double-A, while slashing .441/.651/1.092.

Also, # 2 ranked prospect SS ORELVIS MARTINEZ was reassigned to Minor League Camp. He has appeared in eight Spring Training games for the Blue Jays this year, batting .308 (4-15), with 2HR and 4RBI. Martinez split last season between Dunedin and Vancouver in his second season in the Blue Jays organization. He was signed as an international free agent by the team in 2018.

A total of 15 players were assigned to Minor League Spring Training. RHP HAGEN DANNER, INF LEONARDO JIMENEZ, INF OTTO LOPEZ, and OF JOSH PALACIOS were all optioned by the Blue Jays. Additionally, C CHRIS BEC, RHP MAX CASTILLO, RHP ADRIAN HERNANDEZ, and OF CHAVEZ YOUNG were reassigned by Toronto.

Also assigned to the minors today were a host of 2021 contributors to the Bisons pitching staff, including RHPs BOWDEN FRANCIS, THOMAS HATCH, CASEY LAWRENCE, and FITZ STADLER. Additionally, LHP ANTHONY KAY was optioned to Minor League Camp.

Francis was acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers on July 6, along with RHP TREVOR RICHARDS in exchange for 1B ROWDY TELLEZ. The righty went on to make 14 starts for the Herd that included back-to-back wins in his first two starts for the team. Overall, Francis made 13 starts and 14 appearances for Buffalo, going 6-4 with a 4.19 earned run average.

Hatch began the 2021 season on the Blue Jays 10-day Injured List and pitched several times for Buffalo on a Major League injury rehab assignment. Overall, the right hander won two games for the Herd across 15 outings with a 4.04 ERA. He also made three appearances for Toronto last season, including July 26th against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

Lawrence was re-signed by the Blue Jays this past offseason after coming back to the organization last season and splitting the year between Buffalo and New Hampshire. The veteran was the team's most consistent pitcher after returning to Downtown Buffalo in August, going 5-0 in eight appearances. Lawrence was 3-0 with a 3.12 ERA in September, which included a victory in his last start of the year on September 29 at Syracuse.

Stadler made his Triple-A debut out of the Bisons bullpen in August last season, and quickly became one of the more relied upon relievers for the team. The six-foot, nine-inch righty did not allow a run in five August relief appearances that spanned five innings of work. His lone Triple-A save came on August 13 against the Rochester Red Wings.

Kay bounced back and forth between Toronto and Buffalo last season, becoming one of a host of players to appear in a game at Sahlen Field for both the Blue Jays and Bisons last year. The south paw made five starts with 11 total appearances for Toronto last season, picking up his lone victory for the Blue Jays on June 24 against the Baltimore Orioles.

