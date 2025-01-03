Gabe McGlothan the Elf, What's Your Favorite Color?
January 3, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Grand Rapids Gold YouTube Video
Check out the Grand Rapids Gold Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from January 3, 2025
- Greensboro Swarm Surge To Victory On '80s Night - Greensboro Swarm
- Legends Outlast Windy City Bulls in Thrilling Road Victory - Texas Legends
- Maine Celtics Stampede Herd for Win - Maine Celtics
- Gold Take Their First Loss of the Regular Season against the Long Island Nets - Grand Rapids Gold
- Herd Stifled by the Celtics - Wisconsin Herd
- Timberwolves Awarded Tristen Newton off Waivers - Iowa Wolves
- Stockton Kings Defeat Memphis Hustle - Stockton Kings
- Hustle Drop Contest to Kings in Stockton - Memphis Hustle
- Skyforce Duo Earns Monthly NBA G League Honors - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Greensboro Swarm and Domino's Pizza to Present 80s Night - Greensboro Swarm
- Game Preview: vs Warriors - Sioux Falls Skyforce
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Grand Rapids Gold Stories
- Gold Take Their First Loss of the Regular Season against the Long Island Nets
- Gold Earns A Commanding Victory Over The Celtics To Open Up The Regular Season 120-103
- Jahmir Young Named to NBA G League All-Winter Showcase Team
- Grand Rapids Gold Fall to Westchester Knicks in Winter Showcase Semifinals, 108-113
- #8 Seed Gold Upset Top Seed Oklahoma City Blue to Advance to the NBA G League Winter Showcase Semifinals