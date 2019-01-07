Gabe Kapler, Hector Neris and Tom McCarthy Added to Caravan

January 7, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Reading Fightin Phils News Release





(Reading, PA) - Philadelphia Phillies manager Gabe Kapler, pitcher Hector Neris and broadcaster Tom McCarthy will join catcher Andrew Knapp, outfielder Dylan Cozens, pitcher Nick Pivetta and the Phillie Phanatic for the Phillies Caravan on Tuesday, January 22nd at the Crowne Plaza Hotel. Dr. Richard Kratz will be crowned the 2019 King of Baseballtown.

Kapler will be entering his second season as manager of the Philadelphia Phillies. He guided the Phillies to an 80-82 record this past season. The Phillies improved its end of the season won-lost record by 14 games from 2017 to 2018. He was named the 54th manager in Philadelphia Phillies history on October 30, 2017.

Prior to being named manager, Kapler served as the Director of Player Development for the Los Angeles Dodgers from 2014 through the end of the 2017 season. The 43-year-old has spent time in broadcasting and also as a coach for the Israeli national baseball team in 2013.

The second-year manager turned in a 12-year career in the major leagues, playing for the Detroit Tigers, Texas Rangers, Colorado Rockies, Boston Red Sox, Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays. Kapler was a member of the 2004 World Series Champion Boston Red Sox and retired after the 2010 season.

Neris made 53 appearances for the Phillies in 2018. He struck out 76 batters in 47 2/3 innings, while finishing the season with a 1-3 record and a 5.10 ERA. The Dominican Republic native will be entering his fifth full season with the Phillies. He appeared in one game in 2014, his major league debut vs. Houston, and earned the win.

The right-handed relief pitcher pitched in 57 games for Reading between 2013 and 2014. He made eight starts for the R-Phils during the 2013 season. He pitched in just 11 games for Reading in 2014 before getting called up triple-A, Lehigh Valley.

McCarthy, who will help conduct the question and answer session, is entering his eleventh year doing Phillies television play-by-play. In his first run with the club, he spent five seasons (2001-05) as the host of the pre- and post-game radio shows, while also doing radio play-by-play. A native of Jersey City, New Jersey, McCarthy also hosted his own weekday afternoon-drive show on ESPN Radio 920 AM, which concentrated on local sports. He spent the 2006-07 seasons as a radio broadcaster with the New York Mets on WFAN before returning to the Phillies in November of 2007.

Individual tickets are $25. Tickets are $20 when you purchase ten or more tickets. Doors open at 5:30 pm and the program gets underway at 7:00 pm. The event will include 2019 Philadelphia Phillies players, coaches and front office staff members that will speak to the crowd and answer questions about the 2019 Philadelphia Phillies.

The event will also feature an auction featuring sports collectibles and other items, raffles, highlight videos, and more.

Those who wish to attend can call 610-370-BALL to purchase tickets or go online at fightinphils.tix.milbstore.com

America's Classic Ballpark is proud to be a part of Pennsylvania's Americana Region and was voted the #1 stadium in all of Double-A by MiLB's Ben Hill. Individual and group tickets are available online at Fightins.com, by phone at 610-370-BALL, and in-person at FirstEnergy Stadium. Follow the R-Phils on Twitter at @ReadingFightins and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/fightins.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from January 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.