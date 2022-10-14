G.O.A.T. Brew & Wine Fest Tomorrow

(Hartford, CT) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, has announced that tickets are still available for the G.O.A.T. Brew & Wine Fest tomorrow (Saturday, October 15th) from 1-4 PM at Dunkin' Donuts Park in Hartford.

The G.O.A.T. Brew & Wine Fest will include Live Music, 50+ Breweries, Games, Specialty Foods and more. Tickets are available for purchase on the website, yardgoatsbaseball.com, and will be available at the Click-it-or-Ticket Box Office before and during the event. This event is for 21 years and older.

WHAT: G.O.A.T. Brew & Wine Fest

WHEN: Saturday, October 15th (1-4 PM)

WHERE: Dunkin' Donuts Park (1214 Main Street)

