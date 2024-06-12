G League's No. 1 International Draft Pick Malique Lewis Heads to NBA Draft!
June 12, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Mexico City Capitanes YouTube Video
Check out the Mexico City Capitanes Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from June 12, 2024
- Go-Go Announce Three 2024-25 Priority Dates - Capital City Go-Go
- Grand Rapids Gold Announce Six Home Game Dates for 2024-25 Season - Grand Rapids Gold
- Birmingham Squadron Announce Five Priority Dates Ahead of 2024-25 Season - Birmingham Squadron
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Mexico City Capitanes Stories
- Capitanes announce Rodrigo Serratos as Team President
- Capitanes announce 2021-22 season schedule
- Capitanes will participate in the NBA G League Season 2021-22