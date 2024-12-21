G League Winter Showcase: South Bay Lakers vs. Osceola Magic - Game Highlights
December 21, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
South Bay Lakers YouTube Video
Check out the South Bay Lakers Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from December 21, 2024
- Grand Rapids Gold Fall to Westchester Knicks in Winter Showcase Semifinals, 108-113 - Grand Rapids Gold
- Santa Cruz Warriors Fall to Delaware Blue Coats in 128-106 Loss - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Sioux Falls Holds off Iowa, 117-104, to Advance to Showcase Cup Championship Game - Iowa Wolves
- Game Preview: at Iowa Wolves - Sioux Falls Skyforce
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.