G League Winter Showcase: No. 8 Grand Rapids Gold vs. No. 1 Oklahoma City Blue - Game Highlights

December 19, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Grand Rapids Gold YouTube Video







2024 NBA G League Winter Showcase presented by The General.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from December 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.