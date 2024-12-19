Sports stats



Capital City Go-Go

G League Winter Showcase: No. 6 Capital City Go-Go vs. No. 3 Sioux Falls Skyforce - Game Highlights

December 19, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Capital City Go-Go YouTube Video


NBA G League Winter Showcase presented by The General
Check out the Capital City Go-Go Statistics

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...

NBA G League Stories from December 19, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central